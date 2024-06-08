Northern Ireland U19's play out 2-2 draw in first of two international challenge matches against Slovakia
and live on Freeview channel 276
Slovakia opened the scoring on 13 minutes when Patrik Dulay guided the ball home.
Four minutes later Slovakia keeper Jakub Badzgon produced a fine save to keep out a powerful snapshot from Lewis Trickett.
Northern Ireland kept pressing and equalised against Albert Rusnak’s team on the half-hour mark. Kieran Morrison fed Trickett and he jinked his way past a couple of players before smashing the ball into the net. It was a peach of a goal.
Six minutes later the home side took the lead when Conor Barr slipped in Braiden Graham and the striker drilled the ball into the net from a tight angle.
Slovakia bounced back quickly, however, and equalised on 38 minutes through Andy Masaryk.
After the break the game became a little scrappy. The defences were on top as both teams struggled to carve out clear-cut opportunities. A raft of substitutions upset the rhythm of the contest.
The goalkeepers were rarely called into action as the game became bogged down in the middle of the park.
Despite the lack of chances in the second half, it was a strong performance overall from Northern Ireland against a solid Slovakian side.
The teams will meet again on Monday (10 June) at Inver Park in Larne, with a 6pm kick-off.
Northern Ireland U19s: Mason Munn, Ruairi McConville (captain), Josh Briggs, Gallagher Lennon, Aodhan Doherty, Blaine McClure, Lewis Trickett, Conor Barr, Braiden Graham, Sam Glenfield, Kieran Morrison.
Substitutes: Kai McLean (GK), Sean Brown, Joel Thompson, Francis Turley, Tom Atcheson, Brendan Hamilton, Daithi McCallion, Corey Smith, Reece Evans, Jack Doherty.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.