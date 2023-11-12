Northern Ireland’s Under-16s lost to the Republic of Ireland in their final Victory Shield match staged in north Wales.

This was the Northern Ireland U16 Schoolboys’ third and final match in this year’s Victory Shield competition, following draws with hosts Wales and Scotland.

The Republic needed just four minutes to open the scoring when, from a Max Kovalevskis left-sided corner, Grady McDonnell rose highest to send a bullet header past the ‘keeper.

It proved to be a first half of few opportunities at either end, but Northern Ireland did level on 27 minutes.

Northern Ireland under-16's pictured prior to the Victory Shield clash against Republic of Ireland. Picture: Irish FA

Ceadach O'Neill, on the counter attack, laid the ball off for Christopher Atherton wide on the right. Atherton did well to hold it up before instigating a flowing team move with the ball eventually falling - via a double deflection - for Glenn McCourt on the edge of the six-yard box, and he showed great awareness to react quickly and slot the ball past ‘keeper Alex Noonan.

The Republic, who had already won the tournament following victories over Scotland and Wales earlier in the week, roared into life on 51 minutes when they restored their lead. The dangerous Kovalevskis again showed his threat with a cross from the left which Michael Noonan met to power home a header.

Kris Lindsay's side almost drew level on 73 minutes through a thunderous Christian Coyle effort from outside the area which Topcu did well to push out, with Kallum Thompson subsequently unable to convert the rebound.