When Harry Murphy walked out at Mourneview Park for February’s Glenavon debut it marked 1,098 days since both his last appearance on the Lurgan pitch and alongside Barney McKeown in a line-up.

That 2022 fixture featured both Murphy and McKeown together in Portadown colours against a Glenavon squad that included current team-mates Calum Birney, Mark Haughey, Peter Campbell and Matthew Snoddy as opponents.

Those three years between games proved eventful for both Murphy and McKeown, including transfers and time on the treatment table.

Now Murphy is hoping his loan spell from Glentoran to Glenavon can offer progress and playing time over the closing months of the season.

Harry Murphy (left) has settled in quickly at Glenavon on loan from Glentoran. (Photo by Alan Weir/Pacemaker)

An encouraging debut as part of a three-man backline alongside Glenavon captain McKeown and highly-experienced Niall Quinn provided Murphy with a bright start to life in Lurgan.

"I remember the game (in 2022) but didn't realise that had been the previous time I played at Mourneview, especially with Barney,” said Murphy. "He's a few years older but whenever I was coming up and training around Portadown he was very good with me and I've always had a good relationship with Barney.

"Then I got to play with him at Portadown and we do have a laugh now about those times and the fact a few years on we're together for Glenavon.

"He's a great lad as well, a good team-mate and captain and although close to my age another person I can learn from at the club.

"Neither of us have had the easiest past few years with injuries, so that's another thing we have in common.

"Barney's done so well to get back fully fit and he's shown this year how good he can be...I don't think if you're a striker in this league you want to come up against him.

"I was playing in the middle of the three so to have 'Quinny' and Barney either side gives you a lot of confidence...'Quinny' just talks you through the game and then Barney is the same with or without the armband, a natural leader.

"It had been a long time since I played a full 90 in the Premiership...I was a wee bit nervous going in after such a long time but to play is obviously what I want."

The 21-year-old is keen on long-term gains from his short-term loan spell.

"It feels like I've been at Glenavon longer than I have...Barney's been a big part of that but not just him, it's a very welcoming changing group with a great bond,” said Murphy. "But not only Barney...you've 'Quinny' (Niall Quinn), Calum Birney and Mark Haughey two other great people who have helped me a lot with their experience with injuries and in the game so offering any bits of advice.

"Even Paddy (McLaughlin, manager) and 'Coatesy' (Colin Coates, first-team coach) are position-specific for me...so a lot of great people at Glenavon to learn off.

"That was a massive part of the reason why I decided I wanted to move to Glenavon...great people for me to learn off on an individual note and the standards they set.

"Even some of the younger boys have played a good few games for the firsts...someone like Harry Lynch is young but established around the firsts.

"I knew Isaac (Baird) from my time at Portadown but also Aaron Prendergast from school days and trips with the NIFL Academy together and was close with Rhys Marshall when at Glentoran.

"That helps a lot in terms of settling in but, really, it feels like I've known everyone a lot longer and that's down to them.

"We've a good car for away games - me, Peter Campbell, Rhys and Isaac.

"I love it at Glentoran as well and was delighted to sign the contract extension...I still try to go up the odd day during the week for a bit of gym work and to stay in and around the place.

"I'm just thankful to be given the opportunity."

Murphy has set a target of gains on both individual and collective fronts.

"I love the message from Paddy and everyone how it's all about giving 100 per cent together to move the club forward...that suits me as that's how I want to approach everything,” said Murphy. "Whenever the move came about it was to try and play as many games as I can, keep as many clean sheets as I can and build up as many minutes as I possibly can and to keep on building.

"The competition for places in the squad is massive so I just want to keep working hard.