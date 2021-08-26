16,000 fans to attend Northern Ireland-Switzerland game

The news that Windsor Park will be at 85% capacity for the European Group C game on September 8 was welcomed by boss Ian Baraclough.

“I can’t wait for the experience of a near full house," he told the IFA website.

“I’ve said on many occasions that the Green and White Army bring a unique passion and to have them roaring the team on will be a special moment for me and everyone connected to the squad.”

Northern Ireland will play Switzerland at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park on September 8

The Swiss game will be the final match in a triple header for Baraclough’s side early next month.

They are due to face Lithuania in a FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifier in Vilnius next Thursday (2 Sep) and then Estonia in a friendly in Tallinn (5 Sep) before the qualifier against Switzerland.

“Following on from the success of the UEFA Super Cup I’m delighted we have been able to secure an increased attendance for this crucial game," said Irish FA chief executive Patrick Nelson.

“We have proven that the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park can host fans safely and responsibly and I look forward to welcoming our brilliant fans back.