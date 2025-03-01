1985 Northern Ireland schoolboys squad with future full internationals, Irish League favourites and players connected to Manchester United and Rangers

Former Tottenham Hotspur and Linfield player Richie Johnston has provided this photograph from his personal collection representing a Northern Ireland Schools’ Football Association representative squad from the 1980s.

Believed to be from 1985, it features a number of players connected to high-profile clubs in England and Scotland including Rangers, Manchester United and Arsenal.

Initially posted across social media, it generated plenty of online interest including comments from Stephen Blevins (NI Schools’ FA) and John McPherson, the latter in the squad as captain.

“Richie was a genius,” said McPherson. “I’m still in touch with most of the lads through social media.

Northern Ireland Schools' Football Association squad from 1985. Back row, from left, Steve Morrow, Mark Colhoun, Paul Kee, Darren Moore, Stephen Beatty, Frank Maguire. Middle row, from left, John McKeag (coach), David McCallan, Paul Gray, John Murray, Rodney Waring, Richie Johnston, Fred Robinson (trainer). Front row, from left, David Cairns (manager), Allan Hall, Lindsay Curry, John McPherson, Darren Johnston, Philip Thompson, NI Schools' FA representative (name unknown). (Photo courtesy of Richie Johnston)
Northern Ireland Schools' Football Association squad from 1985. Back row, from left, Steve Morrow, Mark Colhoun, Paul Kee, Darren Moore, Stephen Beatty, Frank Maguire. Middle row, from left, John McKeag (coach), David McCallan, Paul Gray, John Murray, Rodney Waring, Richie Johnston, Fred Robinson (trainer). Front row, from left, David Cairns (manager), Allan Hall, Lindsay Curry, John McPherson, Darren Johnston, Philip Thompson, NI Schools' FA representative (name unknown). (Photo courtesy of Richie Johnston)

"We played against some great players between schoolboy and youth level.

"Some well-known players got full caps in Paul Kee and Stephen Morrow.

"A few guys had fine Irish League careers…Stephen Beatty, David McCallan, Lindsay Curry.

"Great days.”

Comments on social media included ‘Linfield History Society’ posting “please pass on best wishes to Richie, a player held in very high regard by Blues fans” and ‘Timmy T’ commenting “great pic...lots of talent on show”.

Names, provided by McPherson, are as follows:

Back row, from left, Steve Morrow, Mark Colhoun, Paul Kee, Darren Moore, Stephen Beatty, Frank Maguire.

Middle row, from left, John McKeag (coach), David McCallan, Paul Gray, John Murray, Rodney Waring, Richie Johnston, Fred Robinson (trainer).

Front row, from left, David Cairns (manager), Allan Hall, Lindsay Curry, John McPherson, Darren Johnston, Philip Thompson.

John was uncertain of the NI Schools’ FA representative on the right-hand side of the front row but believed it to be JD Anderson.

One notable absentee from the photograph was coach Bob Nesbitt, familiar to many Irish League fans from his association with Portadown during the early 1990s’ glory years.

