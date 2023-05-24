News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Inflation drops to 8.7% for first time since last year - what it means
Strictly Come Dancing star reveals breast cancer diagnosis
Netflix starts password crackdown in the UK
The Beatles' former bassist Chas Newby dies aged 81
Maddie McCann investigators seen with ‘bags of evidence’ near dam
Ex-BBC presenter says she was groped on live TV by Rolf Harris

2023 Electric Ireland Women's Academy League set to get underway on Friday

The 2023 Electric Ireland Women's Academy League season kicks off on Friday with three derby games as Glentoran Women Reserves look to defend their crown.
By Johnny Morton
Published 24th May 2023, 07:00 BST- 1 min read

Formed in 2019 by the Northern Ireland Football League, the Academy League helps form a pathway to the very top of women’s football in Northern Ireland for the best youth talent in the country.

The six teams competing are Glentoran Women Reserves, Cliftonville Corinthians, Crusaders Strikers U19, Derry City Women U19, Linfield Women Swifts and Sion Swifts Ladies U19.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

All three matches on Friday start at 7:30pm: Cliftonville Corinthians v Crusaders Strikers U19, Linfield Women v Glentoran Women Reserves and Sion Swifts Ladies U19 v Derry City Women U19.

Pictured at the launch with Glentoran’s Kerry Beattie are (from left to right) Madison McMenamin-Kirk (Sion Swifts), Roisin Lynch (Derry City), Megan Neill (Glentoran), Orleigh McGuinness (Cliftonville), Mia Reilly (Crusaders) and Zoe Knox (Linfield).Pictured at the launch with Glentoran’s Kerry Beattie are (from left to right) Madison McMenamin-Kirk (Sion Swifts), Roisin Lynch (Derry City), Megan Neill (Glentoran), Orleigh McGuinness (Cliftonville), Mia Reilly (Crusaders) and Zoe Knox (Linfield).
Pictured at the launch with Glentoran’s Kerry Beattie are (from left to right) Madison McMenamin-Kirk (Sion Swifts), Roisin Lynch (Derry City), Megan Neill (Glentoran), Orleigh McGuinness (Cliftonville), Mia Reilly (Crusaders) and Zoe Knox (Linfield).
Most Popular

Ian Forrester, Chief Commercial Officer of NI Football League said: “We’re delighted to see our Women’s Academy League return once again with the support of Electric Ireland.

"The league has been vital to the development of female players since its inception, and we can’t wait to see the next batch of talented players shine over the summer.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anne Smyth, Sponsorship Specialist at Electric Ireland, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome back the Electric Ireland Women’s Academy League and with it the best emerging talent in women’s football.

"The league continues to be a key stepping stone for players on their path to the top flight, and we look forward to watching the teams progress as the 2023 season kicks off this weekend.”