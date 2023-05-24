2023 Electric Ireland Women's Academy League set to get underway on Friday
Formed in 2019 by the Northern Ireland Football League, the Academy League helps form a pathway to the very top of women’s football in Northern Ireland for the best youth talent in the country.
The six teams competing are Glentoran Women Reserves, Cliftonville Corinthians, Crusaders Strikers U19, Derry City Women U19, Linfield Women Swifts and Sion Swifts Ladies U19.
All three matches on Friday start at 7:30pm: Cliftonville Corinthians v Crusaders Strikers U19, Linfield Women v Glentoran Women Reserves and Sion Swifts Ladies U19 v Derry City Women U19.
Ian Forrester, Chief Commercial Officer of NI Football League said: “We’re delighted to see our Women’s Academy League return once again with the support of Electric Ireland.
"The league has been vital to the development of female players since its inception, and we can’t wait to see the next batch of talented players shine over the summer.”
Anne Smyth, Sponsorship Specialist at Electric Ireland, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome back the Electric Ireland Women’s Academy League and with it the best emerging talent in women’s football.
"The league continues to be a key stepping stone for players on their path to the top flight, and we look forward to watching the teams progress as the 2023 season kicks off this weekend.”