Former Irish League striker Lee Bonis has received a call-up to Northern Ireland’s squad for UEFA Nations League fixtures against Belarus and Bulgaria this month, according to his club ADO Den Haag.

The ex-Portadown and Larne ace was drafted into Michael O’Neill’s senior panel for the first time last year but was an unused substitute in Euro 2024 qualifiers against both Denmark and Kazakhstan.

However, after netting four goals in his last two games for the Dutch second-tier outfit, including a hat-trick on Friday night, Bonis will have the chance to tick off another career milestone over the coming days.

"ADO Den Haag striker Lee Bonis has been called up for the Northern Ireland national team,” they posted on social media on Wednesday morning. “The Northern Irish will play two matches in UEFA Nations League C.”

Lee Bonis after joining ADO Den Haag. (Photo by Angelo Blankespoor/ADO Den Haag)

Bonis’ selection comes just one day after Mansfield Town goalkeeper Christy Pym received his maiden Northern Ireland call-up – he’s eligible to play via a grandmother who was born in Belfast.

After scoring his maiden club treble, Bonis says he’s determined to continue his exploits and will now hope to do it on the international stage.

"I'm over the moon,” Bonis told Omroep West Sport. “After I scored my first goal last week, a weight was lifted off my shoulders.

"My teammates are signing the ball right now, which feels fantastic. Today I felt freer than before. I feel less pressure and I'm more relaxed. After the tough first few weeks, I had some catching up to do and I have. I'm happy about that.

"I'm just trying to continue in this vein and finish the opportunities I get. Today was very special.”

After leaving for Den Haag, Larne boss Lynch said of Bonis: “He settled at the club straight away and gave us a new dimension in attack, as well as scoring some vital goals for the club. What he achieved here will rightly go down in the history books of the club.

“We are disappointed to lose Lee as a player, but part of what we must continue to do here is develop players to help them unlock their potential and see if they can catch the eye of clubs further up the pyramid.

