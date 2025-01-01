Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The loss on New Year’s Eve of Adrian Teer, a long-serving Glenavon chairman and highly-respected Irish League figure, has led to warm tributes from across the Northern Ireland football family.

In a Glenavon statement announcing the death of Teer, the Mourneview Park club called the ex-chairman “one of the longest serving and most influential administrators in the club’s 135-year history” following decades behind the scenes in roles including director, managing director and chairman.

Teer’s devotion to the game was highlighted in tributes across social media from various figures, with some as follows:

Michael Smith (Carrick Rangers majority owner): Condolences to Adrian’s family and everyone at Glenavon. I had the privilege of meeting Chairman Teer last year and it was immediately clear that he was a man of integrity and a true gentleman. In our short time together, his love of Glenavon and football in Northern Ireland was obvious. My thoughts and prayers are with the Teer family.

Adrian Teer representing Irish League football in 2009. (Photo by Darren Kidd/PressEye)

Adrian Murphy (Armagh City chairman): Deeply saddened at the passing of Adrian. Had the great pleasure of working with him for many years at Irish League, Irish FA, and more recently, the NI Football League. He represented his beloved club Glenavon with great authority yet worked for all of football. RIP Adrian

Roy McGivern (Linfield chairman): So sad to hear this news about Adrian. A man of great integrity and someone who I regarded as a friend. He will be sorely missed across the Irish League but particularly at his beloved Glenavon. Rest easy my friend, your duty is done.

Keith Boyd (Dungannon Swifts chairman): So sorry to hear the news about fellow Chairman/friend Adrian, a gentleman who I learned a lot about football, he was passionate about Glenavon FC but also within NIFL and IFA. Our football community has lost a great leader. Thoughts are with his family at this sad time.

Colin Jess (Glentoran chairman): Adrian was not only a wonderful gentleman but a true ambassador for Glenavon and for football right across Northern Ireland. He will be sorely missed. We extend our sincere condolences to all who knew and admired Adrian and join the wider football community in mourning his loss.

Paul McKeown (ex-Cliftonville chairman): So sorry to read this. Adrian was such a gentleman to me in my time as Cliftonville Chairman, always had time for a chat. Told me he lived off the Cliftonville Road in his younger days but a truly great servant to Glenavon over many years. May he rest in peace.

Darren Murphy (ex-Glenavon player): Played under Adrian as a club captain, was a man who had passion & desire to see Glenavon complete with the best. He will be missed around the Glenavon & NIFL families as he was a great football man. My thoughts with his family at this sad time.

Dean Smith (ex-Glenavon player): A true Glenavon man that went above and beyond for the club and who steered the club through good and bad times. Thoughts and prayers go to his family and friends

Lee Nelson (Waringstown Cricket Club): Incredibly sad news, Adrian always supported the relationship between Glenavon and Waringstown and attended several events, devastating news for both clubs.

PSNI FC: Adrian a giant in Irish League. A man of great wisdom and foresight. We always received a very warm welcome. Even in our pre-season friendlies, Adrian was always there providing support to the police football club. Sincere condolences to all his family and friends and Glenavon.

The Irish FA posted the following message on social media: We are so sorry to hear of the passing of Life Member and former Northern Ireland Football League and Glenavon Chairman, Adrian Teer. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this time and we send our condolences.

A statement from the Northern Ireland Football League read as follows: “Adrian served the Northern Ireland Football League (NIFL) with distinction as Chair of the Board of Directors from November 2013 to May 2018.

"Adrian was also one of the founding fathers of the newly established NIFL company, bravely taking on the custodianship of the second oldest football league in the world during a dark period and breaking free of the shackles of the past, to plot a new ambitious future for top level club football in Northern Ireland.

"Adrian’s role was not restricted to the NIFL Board Chair, he was also the club representative for his beloved Glenavon FC on the Premiership Management Committee (between 2013-2018) and also willingly put himself forward for various sub-committees and working groups, always with the view of enhancing and progressing the game and the league.