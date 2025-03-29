After securing historic Irish League title, Linfield legend Jamie Mulgrew now targeting silverware success as manager

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Having captained Linfield to their historic 57th Irish League crown – and his 11th over a trophy-laden near two-decade career at Windsor Park – Blues icon Jamie Mulgrew is now targeting silverware success as a manager.

His Linfield Rangers side have progressed into the prestigious Harry Cavan Youth Cup final where they’ll face Glentoran Colts at the National Stadium on Sunday afternoon (2pm kick-off).

Alongside his own successful playing career, Mulgrew is also making the transition into coaching having taken on the role of Blues U18 boss in January 2022 and is soon set to start his UEFA Pro Licence – the highest coaching certification available in Europe which could potentially allow him to one day take over as senior Linfield manager.

The 38-year-old has already committed to playing for David Healy’s side for at least another year and showed his class with a commanding performance in Monday’s 3-0 win over Dungannon Swifts as Linfield celebrated reclaiming the Gibson Cup in style.

Linfield captain Jamie Mulgrew soaks in the atmosphere after securing another Irish League success. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

Linfield have progressed to the Youth Cup final by beating Seapatrick, Carrick Rangers, Bangor and Portadown along the way, while Glentoran defeated Crumlin Star, Institute, Crusaders and defending champions Larne.

The Blues have won the competition four times over the past 12 years, including three consecutive triumphs between 2017 and 2019, but a young Glens side will be looking to stop their rivals recording further success.

"It’s going to be an enjoyable occasion for us all,” Glentoran coach James Dixon told the club’s media channel. “It has been hard work to get there...over the last few seasons we’ve put a lot of work in and the players are going to reap the benefits of enjoying a great occasion.

"The group has been working together for a couple of years and they’ve gelled together as a team and unit. They are close friends off the pitch as well which is great.

"They are resilient, we’ve had some great performances and there have been games where we’ve came back from goals down.