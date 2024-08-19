Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Declan Caddell believes the Irish League acts as a superb platform for players to showcase their talent and he wants to give his Crusaders stars an opportunity to hit new heights.

Since being appointed Stephen Baxter’s Seaview successor, Caddell has looked across the water when it comes to recruitment with Harry Jewett-White, Jacob Blaney, Harry Franklin and Kieran Offord all taking their first step into the Premiership after playing for clubs in England, Scotland and Wales.

A number of youngsters, including Linfield trio Aodhan Doherty (Blackburn Rovers), Braiden Graham (Everton) and Ceadach O’Neill (Arsenal), have earned moves this summer, but so have Ronan Hale (Ross County) and Lee Bonis (ADO Den Haag), who are both in their mid-twenties and spent time developing in Northern Ireland.

After winning his opening match as Crues boss against Glentoran, Caddell will hope to maintain the perfect start in tonight’s clash with Ballymena United and is determined to give the club’s young stars an opportunity to shine.

Crusaders manager Declan Caddell. PIC: Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press

"These boys are coming over and it's a platform for them to do well,” he said. “The Irish League is a great advert for football, gets a lot of publicity and it's an opportunity for them to showcase what they are all about.

"We've seen the likes of Ronan Hale and Lee Bonis leaving, so it shows if you do well, whether it's over one or two years, the world is your oyster and you can push on. That's the type of opportunity I want to give to these boys.

"With their background and where they've played - Jacob at Hibs, Kieran at St Mirren, Harry at Portsmouth - all these boys are coming in with a high calibre team around them and all they want is an opportunity to show what they can do and I'm willing to provide that.

"It's ideal for guys like Jacob, Kieran and Harry who are 19 or 20 years old and they've maybe been put out on loan and it wasn't suited for them. Now they are here, they are full-time and around the team, they can concentrate on their football and being in a competitive men's league.

"They want to perform, progress and develop. That's been my background the last couple of years in developing players, making them better and giving them an opportunity."

The 11-day break between matches for Crusaders was caused by Larne’s UEFA Conference League third qualifying round triumph over FC Ballkani on Thursday – Tiernan Lynch’s side now won’t start their league title defence until September 1 – and speaking before Sunday’s clash with the Inver Reds was postponed, Caddell admits it would be a “great advert” for the Irish League if they can take a historic group stage step.

"It would be massive,” he added. “We've been talking about it over the last five or six years that we aren't that far away and you can see that as the years have gone by.

"Linfield were unlucky two years ago (beaten in play-off round on penalties by RFS) and every year we're getting stronger. It's a great opportunity...Larne have put themselves in a great position.