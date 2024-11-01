H&W Welders have wished Scott Davidson “all the very best” after confirming the former Championship Player of the Year has retired due to injury.

Davidson recently returned to senior action after 634 days out following an injury sustained against Ballinamallard United in January 2023, coming off the bench in league fixtures versus Limavady United and Ballyclare Comrades this term.

The 33-year-old also previously starred for Ards and Lisburn Distillery, who he helped win the 2010/11 League Cup by scoring an equaliser before David Cushley netted the winner in their 2-1 final victory over Portadown at Mourneview Park.

Davidson was named the second-tier’s top performer in 2015/16 and retires having made over 300 senior appearances.

Lisburn Distillery manager Tommy Wright pictured with goal heroes David Cushley and Scott Davidson after beating Portadown in the 2010/11 League Cup final. (Photo by William Cherry/Presseye)

"Injury has finally managed to get the better of Welders stalwart, Scott Davidson,” H&W Welders posted on their website. “Despite making a comeback this season from long-term injury, Scott has decided it's the right time to call time on a career which included around 300 senior appearances, a senior winners' medal and being named Championship Player of the Year by the Football Writers.

"He also collected underage international honours along the way.

“Stats are elusive for the four seasons between 13/14 and 16/17, but that apart we do know Scott's senior appearances across League, Irish Cup and League Cup included Lisburn Distillery (81 apps, 12 goals), Ards (29 apps, 4 goals) and the Welders (105, 16 goals).

“It was in 2015/16 that Scott was named NIFL Championship Player of the Year by the Football Writers and back in 2010/11, his first season in senior football, that he won the Co-Op Insurance Cup with Lisburn Distillery, scoring the equaliser against Portadown in the Mourneview Park final, before David Cushley won it for the Whites.

“That was under former NI international and St Johnstone boss Tommy Wright and is the last senior trophy ever won by the famous old, New Grosvenor club.

"Scott was also an underage international playing in both U17 and U19 qualifying campaigns for his country alongside the likes of Shane Ferguson, Conor McLaughlin, Ollie Norwood and Will Grigg.

"Current Welders team-mate Daniel Kearns also partnered him in midfield in a Euro U19 Elite Group qualifier against Scotland at the Oval in 2010.

“All at the Welders wish Scott all the very best for his football retirement after contributing sterling service at an important time for the club; transitioning home-base from Tillysburn to Blanchflower. Good luck Scott!”

As tributes came through on Facebook under the club’s post, Keith said: “Very sorry to hear this for Scott. An absolute gentleman and a superb example to any of the young players at the club of a total professional. Wishing you all the best in your future endeavours. Proper Welders man.”