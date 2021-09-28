Andy Mitchell stunner lifts Larne into second

Mitchell netted his long-range winner 11 minutes from time at Mourneview Park to seal all three points for the visitors.

Larne were close to going ahead earlier in the game when Cian Bolger headed a corner from Ben Doherty goalwards just after the half-hour mark, while Mark Randall sent his shot wide from close range.

At the start of the second half, Larne were again dictating proceedings but they were almost caught out when Kyle Beggs’ low shot was knocked wide by the legs of Rohan Ferguson.

Larne’s Andy Mitchell is mobbed by his team-mates after his goal last night.

After that let-off, Randall - who had a golden chance to break the deadlock in the first half - looked set to make amends with a piercing drive, only for Glenavon goalkeeper Declan Brown to tip his effort away.

Larne, though, were finally rewarded for their endeavour when Mitchell let fly from a long way out, with his spectacular shot rising over Brown’s head before nestling in the back of the net.

Meanwhile, Ballymena showed plenty of bottle as they fought back from a 2-0 deficit at half-time to win a thriller against Dungannon Swifts 4-3 at The Showgrounds.

The Swifts took the lead through Ethan McGee on 28 minutes, who found the bottom corner after his initial shot was blocked.

The visitors doubled their advantage just before the break when Joe McCready lashed an unstoppable 20-yard shot past Jordan Williamson.

Ballymena pegged a goal back shortly after the restart when Chris Rodgers headed home from Ross Redman’s corner, but Rhyss Campbell put Dungannon 3-1 up soon after with a tap-in.

Ballymena grabbed a lifeline when Caolan Loughran headed in from another Redman corner before skipper Leroy Millar equalised with a header from a free-kick.