Annagh United and Loughgall produce League Cup shocks

The Annagh fought back from a goal down to beat the Invermen 2-1.

Craig Taylor almost gave Ciaran McGurgan’s men an early lead but his effort was cleared off the line by Graham Kelly.

Andy Scott fired the visitors in front on 26 minutes before Adam Glenny struck the post before the break for the hosts.

Loughgall's Pablo Andrade celebrates his goal against Glenavon. Photo Alan Weir/Pacemaker Press

Taylor wasn’t to be denied in the second half as he levelled matters on 50 minutes.

Things went from bad to worse for Larne before the hour as Daniel Kearns picked up two yellows in quick succession and was dismissed.

That proved very costly as Conor Mullen fired in a 90th minute winner for the home side.

Loughgall will join Annagh in the quarter-final draw thanks to a 2-1 win at Glenavon.

Pablo Andrade broke the deadlock for the visitors after a goalless first half.

Glenavon pushed for an equaliser but they fell further behind as former Lurgan Blue Mark Patton made it 2-0.

Jack Malone reduced the deficit in stoppage time but it was too little too late.

League Cup holders Cliftonville eased into the last eight with a 6-0 win over Carrick Rangers at Solitude.

Ronan Hale followed his brother Rory by nabbing the match ball scoring four on the night after his sibling had opened the scoring, with Jamie McDonagh grabbing the other.

Robbie McDaid’s goal 15 minutes from time end Dundela’s hopes of another cup upset as the Blues won 1-0 at Wilgar Park.

It was a tight first half with Neil Shields making several important saves for the hosts.

That continued after the break until Joel Cooper’s cross fell for McDaid on 75 minutes, and he instinctively fired home.

Coleraine knocked out derby rivals Ballymena United thanks to a 1-0 win at Warden Street.

Chances were at a premium in the first half with neither side really imposing themselves.

But the game turned on 72 minutes as Mikey Place was dismissed after bringing down Matthew Shevlin in the box. Sean O’Neill saved the former Sky Blues man’s penalty. but the

Bannsiders ramped up the pressure with the extra man.

That pressure eventually told ten minutes from time as Jamie Glackin and Lee Lynch combined to tee up Conor McKendry, who slid home a finish at the back post.

Newry City held on to beat Ballyclare Comrades 2-1 at Dixon Park.

Daniel Hughes gave Newry the lead before the break. But an own goal drew the hosts level in the second half.

Decky Carville popped up with a late winner to send Darren Mullen’s men through.

Dungannon Swifts produced a stunning late comeback to beat Portadown 2-1 after extra time.