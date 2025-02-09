Antrim-born star hailed as 'incredible' after Tottenham Hotspur loanee scores 'one of the greatest FA Cup goals' against Manchester City

Pep Guardiola hailed Antrim-born Jamie Donley as “incredible” while Leyton Orient manager Richie Wellens has backed the Tottenham Hotspur loanee to shine on the biggest stage after stealing the headlines with his FA Cup weekend wonder strike against Manchester City.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Donley, who has represented Northern Ireland at youth international level, unleashed a stunning effort from distance which put League One outfit Orient ahead against reigning Premier League champions City.

Guardiola’s side ultimately fought back to ensure cup progression, but Donley was the main topic of discussion, receiving widespread praise for his Man of the Match performance at Brisbane Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Donley can’t officially claim the goal with it being awarded as a Stefan Ortega own goal after bouncing in off the City goalkeeper via the crossbar, Wellens has no doubt that the 20-year-old is destined for big things.

“Going forward Championship will be minimum for him,” he said. “Unless we’re in the Championship, there’s no way we get him back next year.

“The plan for Jamie was one of two things. He comes to us, develops, grows into a man and then goes back to Tottenham and maybe gets into their first team.

“If not, then he goes to the Championship, so there is a clear development plan for him going forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Spurs have been great with us, loaned us one of their best young players and we think we’ve developed him really well over the last six months.

Jamie Donley of Leyton Orient celebrates his team's first goal with teammates after his long range shot hit the cross bar and ricocheted off Stefan Ortega of Manchester City (not pictured), resulting in an own goal during the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Leyton Orient and Manchester City. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

“And if he carries on with the same attitude, the same intensity, the same work ethic and mentality, then he might be playing against City week in, week out.”

Donley was born in Antrim to a Northern Irish father and English mother, but has spent the entirety of his football career in England, joining Tottenham’s academy in 2013 and nine years later signed a first professional contract with the Premier League giants.

He was called up by Gerard Lyttle to represent Northern Ireland’s U19s in 2021, scoring twice in as many matches against Faroe Islands at The Oval and Mourneview Park, but has since returned to representing England, netting five times in seven appearances for their U19s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guardiola was left in awe at Donley’s ability, saying in his post-match press conference: “What a goal. The shot, the quality, the technique and the speed, the flight of the ball.

“When you concede this goal, it is just to congratulate the guy. I think it was Donley. He is an incredible left-foot player.”