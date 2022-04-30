Any title win will be hard-earned says David Healy

The Blues entertain Coleraine with the Reds heading across the city to face Glentoran at The Oval in what should be a tense but enthralling finale this evening.

A single point separates the two teams going into the 38th game after an intense battle.

Linfield have been at the summit for most of the campaign with Cliftonville fighting their way into contention over the last couple of months.

Linfield boss David Healy

“Cliftonville have hung in there when some people said they wouldn’t,” Healy told the club website.

“They’ve matched us every step of the way. I think we’ve identical results since the split.

“Sincere congratulations to Paddy, Cliftonville and their players, but as I’m applauding their efforts I’m also pointing to our dressing room and giving them a huge amount of credit as well for making it the title race it is.

“It’s tough trying to win league titles but I hope the players do themselves proud on Saturday.

“There were a lot of doubts coming in with the transition to the full-time set-up.

“So the players deserve a lot of credit because they don’t get it sometimes.

“Some think Linfield have a divine right to be winning things - we don’t.

“You have to earn it, and if we go on and win it, it will certainly be hard-earned.”

Healy is expecting a tough test against the Bannsiders today after they got back to winning ways against Glentoran last week.

Add into the fact that people will also be keeping a close eye on events from The Oval Healy is expecting some tension.

“When you’re a manager or you’re on the bench you are scanning around to see what’s happening,” he said.

“The fans are telling you score lines, then there’s cheers, so it can be tense.

“But having spoken with the other staff members we’re all in agreement we’d rather be in a situation like this than playing for third or fourth.

“Obviously it would be lovely to have the league wrapped up, but it was never going to be the case.

“It’s tense, and probably exciting for some. I’m sure there will be sleepless nights in the build-up.

“I know it’s going to be edgy but I’d ask the fans to come and get right behind the players.