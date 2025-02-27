Aodhan Doherty highlights role played by Linfield legend which helped set him on track for dream Blackburn Rovers transfer

Former Linfield youngster Aodhan Doherty says lessons learned from club legend Jamie Mulgrew helped set him on the right path for his dream move to Blackburn Rovers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 18-year-old signed a three-year professional deal with the Championship outfit last summer and has been a consistent performer for the club’s U21 side this term, scoring three goals and registering a further three assists in Premier League Two.

Before departing for Ewood Park, Doherty had a chance to gain senior experience with the Blues, making nine Premiership appearances, while he also played a key role as David Healy’s side progressed to the BetMcLean Cup final, providing an important assist and scoring his spot-kick in their semi-final penalty shoot-out success against Larne.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fellow Linfield academy graduates Braiden Graham (Everton) and Ceadach O’Neill (Arsenal) also earned headline moves alongside Doherty with the talented trio picking up important tips in professionalism from the likes of Mulgrew and Chris Shields.

Aodhan Doherty playing for Northern Ireland at the U19 European Championships. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

Blues captain Mulgrew has enjoyed a trophy-laden career, winning an astonishing 10 Premiership titles, seven Irish Cup crowns and five League Cups alongside making over 750 appearances.

The 38-year-old signed a new one-year contract extension last month, meaning he will enter his 20th season at Windsor Park next term, while he also combines playing duties with coaching the club’s U18s – helping develop the likes of Doherty in recent years.

Doherty is now on track for a successful career in England and says working with Mulgrew has helped him settle into a professional environment at Blackburn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Jamie Mulgrew is a Linfield legend and he coached Braidy and I when we were playing for the U18s,” said Doherty. “We won the U18s league with Linfield and after that I was able to play with him while being coached by him at the same time.

"It was great getting to learn off him and Shieldsy too. They are both still racking up appearances for Linfield and I learnt so much from them.

"My plan was always to play first team football for Linfield because I loved coming up through the academy.

"I said to my family that I wanted to play for the first team and hopefully I could get a move from that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Playing in the first team definitely benefits you for coming over here because you're playing against men and know what to expect.

"If you get that chance to sign for a team in England and you're training with the first team, you know what they expect of you with the hard-work and professionalism. It's very beneficial having that experience."

Every young player with ambition needs a manager willing to provide opportunity and Blues boss Healy has certainly done that over the years, helping set many up for success across the water – Trai Hume, Paul Smyth and Callum Marshall are just a few examples.

After handing chances to Doherty, Graham and O’Neill last term, Matthew Orr is the latest teenager seemingly destined for big things with the 17-year-old impressing in Linfield’s march towards the title.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He (Healy) would text me sometimes to see how I'm doing and it's very nice for someone like him to keep in contact,” added Doherty. "He always came to the reserve games so knew the players inside out.

"Michael Gault told me one time that I was going to be on the bench for the first team in a Co Antrim Shield game against Larne and that's where I made my debut.