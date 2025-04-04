Ballymena United confident Jim Ervin will 'continue to drive the club forward' after former Irish League star signs full-time manager contract

Johnny Morton
By Johnny Morton

Sports Journalist

Published 4th Apr 2025, 13:14 BST
Ballymena United believe Jim Ervin will “continue to drive the club forward” after confirming their manager has signed a new full-time contract until 2028.

Former Linfield defender Ervin was appointed as Ballymena boss – his first job in senior management – ahead of the 2023/24 campaign and endured a difficult maiden season, ultimately guiding the Sky Blues clear of relegation threat by beating Institute in a play-off.

Ervin significantly strengthened his squad over the summer with the arrivals of key players including Ben Kennedy, Josh Carson and Danny Lafferty, and after winning eight consecutive matches, Ballymena temporarily sat top of the Premiership table in October.

They’ve since won six of their last 22 league games and missed out on a top-half finish, but remain in the hunt for a European play-off spot, sitting just three points behind Saturday’s seventh-placed opponents Cliftonville.

Jim Ervin has signed a new full-time contract at Ballymena United. (Photo by Ballymena United)Jim Ervin has signed a new full-time contract at Ballymena United. (Photo by Ballymena United)
Jim Ervin has signed a new full-time contract at Ballymena United. (Photo by Ballymena United)

Ervin will now take on the Ballymena role on a full-time basis and the club’s board are confident the 39-year-old will deliver success.

"Ballymena United Football Club are pleased to announce that Jim Ervin has agreed a new contract, keeping him as our First Team Manager at the Showgrounds until 2028,” the club said in a statement. “This new agreement allows Jim to work full-time, enhancing his ability to foster closer ties with our Ballymena United Youth Academy and create a clearer pathway for young players to progress within the club.

"It also provides the opportunity to build stronger relationships with our Women and Disability Teams.

"The new role will give Jim more opportunities to engage with the community, enabling the expansion of youth development programs, community events and working with our business partners.

"This will help strengthen the bond between local schools and the club, while fostering the growth of the next generation of fans, players and coaches in Ballymena.

"Jim’s commitment, determination and dedication to Ballymena United Football Club have been invaluable, and we are confident he will continue to drive the club forward.

"We are excited to work together as a Management Team and Board of Directors to develop the club and its future.

"We look forward to a bright future at Ballymena United Football Club and the opportunities that lie ahead for Jim and his backroom team.”

