Ballymoney school send best wishes to Irish League youngster ahead of Sunderland move

Ballymoney-based Dalriada School have sent their best wishes to former pupil Matthew Burns ahead of his summer move to Premier League outfit Sunderland.

Burns, who made his Premiership debut for Coleraine last season aged 15, has sealed a switch to the Black Cats and his arrival at the Stadium of Light continues a proud Northern Irish connection with senior internationals Trai Hume and Dan Ballard helping Sunderland secure top-flight promotion.

Former Glentoran youngster Rhys Walsh has also impressed since joining the club, scoring twice and providing three assists for their U21 side in Premier League Two last term at the age of 18.

Burns, who has represented Northern Ireland up to U17 level, is the latest Irish League teenager to earn a sensational move with the likes of Braiden Graham, Aodhan Doherty and Ceadach O’Neill all leaving Linfield for England last summer.

The 16-year-old attended Dalriada before joining the Irish FA’s JD National Academy Residential programme, which is based at Campbell College, and his former school have wished him luck for an exciting next chapter.

"Former pupil Matthew Burns was given a warm welcome back to Dalriada by Principal Mrs Louise Aitcheson and football coaches Ian Getty and Paul Gaston, when he recently called in to school before continuing his remarkable journey to join Premier League team Sunderland FC,” the school posted on social media.

"Matthew travels to join the Wearside giants next week and in July will travel to Italy for a pre-season tournament with his new teammates.

"Matthew was an extremely popular pupil at Dalriada before moving to the Irish FA JD National Academy Residential programme, based at Campbell College in Belfast.

"Players from this Elite Programme will progress to playing for Northern Ireland youth international teams and ultimately the full NI international team.

"He leaves the programme with the title of “Joint Graduate of the Year” award. Everyone at Dalriada wishes Matthew the very best of luck for the future. Once a Dalriad - always a Dalriad!”