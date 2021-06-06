Bangor ground development is next step in club’s top-flight bid

The grandstand will be located at the current away side of the ground and will include a community hub; corporate viewing facilities; premier league-standard changing rooms; control room/press box; TV gantry and

meeting facilities.

Bangor FC Vice-Chairman and stadium development lead Jim Russell said: “A new modern grandstand and community hub is an exciting step forward in the evolution of our plans to bring Premiership football back to Bangor FC.

An impression of the 450-seat grandstand at the Bangor Fuels Arena.

“This clearly shows our aspirations for the future, including new potential income generating facilities to help sustain the Club financially, as we progress onwards.

“Plans for a new grandstand have been developed following public and fan consultation that was undertaken at the start of the year. Lots of hard-work has taken place by a small group of Bangor FC volunteers, supporters and officials to get us to this stage,” he added.

“I hope fans and members of the local community will take the time to look at these plans and will be as equally excited as us at the prospect of a new grandstand at the Bangor Fuels Arena.”

Also included in the application are plans for a new perimeter wall and gates fronting at the Clandeboye Road end of the ground.

Additionally, there are plans for a new workshop, garage, accessible toilets and parking spaces up to the new grandstand.

Russell continued: “Our ambition is to continue making progress on the pitch, and supporting the local community off it. That is why we have included a community hub at the heart of this project.

“The vision is that this facility will help to cement the club further in the community, with the building being available for use by people in the local area.

“The new grandstand and community hub will be dependent on securing a combination of public funds, from the Sub Regional Stadia Programme, and private investment opportunities.

“Bangor is one of the largest conurbations in Northern Ireland, and our vision is to upgrade the ground to match this position, as we progress through the leagues and return to the Irish Premiership.”

North Down & Ards MLA Alex Easton welcomed the news, which he said would have a ‘wonderful impact’ on and off the pitch.

“This is great news for the club, the community and the Ards and North Down area. A new grandstand would have a wonderful impact on and off the pitch at Bangor, especially with plans to include a new community hub for the Clandeboye area.

“Bangor FC has a vision to return to the Irish Premiership, and become a top local club. It is great to see their vision for the area and I will continue to support the Seasiders as they progress with this project.”