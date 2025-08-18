Max Little has departed Coleraine via mutual consent

Coleraine have trimmed their squad with the departure of goalkeeper Max Little.

The English-born shot-stopper has departed The Showgrounds via mutual consent after a year on the north coast.

The former QPR trainee joined the Bannsiders last summer following a two-year spell at Scottish side Dunfermline Athletic.

He made 19 appearances in all competitions and helped Coleraine win the North-West Senior Cup last season as they edged out Ballinamallard United.

His final outing ended in disappointment as he was given his marching orders in the European play-off final against Cliftonville as Coleraine missed out on qualification.

There has been a sea of change in the Bannsiders’ goalkeeping department in the summer as three new ‘keepers have signed, one permanently and two on loan deals.

Ex-Huddersfield Town custodian Ryan Schofield was first to be signed but he suffered a nasty shoulder injury in a pre-season outing against Fleetwood Town.

That forced Ruaidhri Higgins’ men into the market for a replacement and the first to arrive on loan was Harry Evans from Derby County.

A few days later, there would be another loanee as Aidan Harris joined from Newcastle United on a temporary basis.

Harris, who is 18-years-old, has played for Newcastle’s first-team in a pre-season friendly and was on the bench for a Champions League tie away at AC Milan.

He has kept two clean sheets in his first two games as Coleraine beat Larne and then drew with Cliftonville last weekend.