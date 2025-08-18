Bannsiders announce departure of goalkeeper Max Little via mutual consent

Johnny McNabb
By Johnny McNabb

News & Sports Journalist

Published 18th Aug 2025, 15:46 BST
Updated 18th Aug 2025, 15:48 BST
Max Little has departed Coleraine via mutual consentplaceholder image
Coleraine have trimmed their squad with the departure of goalkeeper Max Little.

The English-born shot-stopper has departed The Showgrounds via mutual consent after a year on the north coast.

The former QPR trainee joined the Bannsiders last summer following a two-year spell at Scottish side Dunfermline Athletic.

He made 19 appearances in all competitions and helped Coleraine win the North-West Senior Cup last season as they edged out Ballinamallard United.

His final outing ended in disappointment as he was given his marching orders in the European play-off final against Cliftonville as Coleraine missed out on qualification.

There has been a sea of change in the Bannsiders’ goalkeeping department in the summer as three new ‘keepers have signed, one permanently and two on loan deals.

Ex-Huddersfield Town custodian Ryan Schofield was first to be signed but he suffered a nasty shoulder injury in a pre-season outing against Fleetwood Town.

That forced Ruaidhri Higgins’ men into the market for a replacement and the first to arrive on loan was Harry Evans from Derby County.

A few days later, there would be another loanee as Aidan Harris joined from Newcastle United on a temporary basis.

Harris, who is 18-years-old, has played for Newcastle’s first-team in a pre-season friendly and was on the bench for a Champions League tie away at AC Milan.

He has kept two clean sheets in his first two games as Coleraine beat Larne and then drew with Cliftonville last weekend.

Rory Brown, who started last season as number one, also left The Showgrounds at the start of the summer and has since signed for Solihull Moors.

