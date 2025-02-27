Belfast teenager hoping loan move can help take him one step closer to achieving Rangers dream

Belfast teenager Blaine McClure hopes a successful loan spell at Kelty Hearts can help take him one step closer to achieving his ultimate dream of playing for Rangers.

McClure, who only turned 18 earlier this month, joined the Glasgow giants from Linfield in 2023 alongside Callum Burnside and has already made an impact by helping the U18s seal Scottish Youth Cup glory while he marked his first B team start by scoring against Celtic.

The next step in McClure’s career has brought him to Scottish League One outfit Kelty, where the talented midfielder will spend the rest of this season gaining crucial senior experience.

Having grown up supporting Rangers, joining the Ibrox club was a dream move for McClure and he has watched on as fellow countrymen Ross McCausland and Mason Munn have broken into the first team squad.

Northern Ireland youth international Blaine McClure. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

McCausland is now an established member of the Rangers senior side, racking up almost 50 Scottish Premiership appearances since making his debut during the 2021/22 season, while Donaghadee native Munn earned his maiden start in a Scottish Cup win over Fraserburgh.

With current Linfield boss David Healy, Kyle Lafferty and Steven Davis all making a mark at the famous Scottish club, McClure hopes to one day follow in their footsteps and sees this loan move as an important step.

"It came around quite quickly in January,” he told the News Letter. “Kelty Hearts spoke to Rangers and wanted me to come on loan...I spoke to my agency (PLG), my dad and the club, and we all thought it was the right move for me.

"At this point in my career I need to make the next step as I look to achieve what I want to and I feel the loan move is the right one at this stage of my career.

"I've went on loan to show I can play in the men's game and build a profile for myself.

"You have to win every week - it's a competitive league and if you get beat then it can put you under pressure. It's real football in that sense. Academy football is a totally different game.

"I'm used to playing for Rangers where we get lots of possession and dominate games, but when you're playing men's football it's a battle every weekend...I'm loving it.

"I'm going into a team with experienced players. I'm listening to everything they are telling me because they've been there and done it.

"They are where I want to get to in terms of making it in the game. All the information and things they are telling me I'm taking on board."

McCausland is still only 21 himself, but having trod the same path as McClure in swapping Linfield for Rangers in 2019, he has played an important role in helping talent from Northern Ireland settle in Glasgow.

"Coming over with Callum from Linfield, he has helped me settle in,” added McClure, who represented his country’s U19s at last summer’s European Championships. “Mason and Ross are with the first team and I'm trying to get where they are, so whatever they are telling me or doing, I'm trying to replicate it to follow in their path because my main aim is to play for Rangers first team.

"Ross has been here for years so when I was first coming over on trial he was helping me and Callum. He was talking to us about our experience and small things which helped us settle in. He has told me to keep doing what I'm doing and working hard."

Seeing fellow Northern Ireland youth international Munn earn his chance with the senior side has helped drive McClure on even further.

"He deserves it because he has worked hard,” he said. “Mason and I are mates so it's good to see your mates doing well...I want to do what he's doing.

"It's great to see him doing well and that's where I want to get to as well so that has given me a bit more hunger and fight to get to that level.