Ben Arthurs: I've had offers from clubs higher up the Irish League - but I love Bangor and want to help fire them to the Premiership

Bangor striker Ben Arthurs has had plenty of offers from clubs higher up the Irish League pyramid over recent years, but his love for the Seasiders has always won out and he’s now determined to finish their journey from Intermediate football back to the Premiership.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arthurs joined the County Down club at one of the lowest moments in their history after they’d dropped out of the Irish League pyramid and into the Ballymena & Provincial League, taking on the likes of Desertmartin, Cookstown Youth and Brantwood in his opening matches for Bangor, but his goals have put them on the cusp of dates with Linfield, Glentoran and Cliftonville.

The 26-year-old recently moved into second spot on the club’s all-time goalscoring list and further cemented that position by netting a hat-trick in last weekend’s win over Ballinamallard United which has put Lee Feeney’s side eight points clear at the summit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arthurs signed a two-year professional contract in 2023 and has since agreed a further extension to remain with Bangor until at least 2026, despite many interested parties trying to lure him away.

Bangor striker Ben Arthurs. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

"I have always loved the club,” he said. “I have had offers from teams in a higher league or even a couple of leagues higher depending on the season, but I've always loved playing for this club.

"The environment has kept me there and wanting to succeed for Bangor. When I came to Bangor it was one of the lowest moments in their history dropping down to Intermediate football.

"There were people around the club that spoke about the journey back to the Premiership and we've taken it in our stride. It has been quite the journey and we're hoping to win the league this season and progress the club that bit further again."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While achievements like moving up a club’s historical scoring chart might be disregarded or lost on some, that certainly isn’t the case with Arthurs, who understands the significance of representing Bangor – a side that won an Irish Cup and League Cup double in 1993.

His tally for the current term stands at 16 across all competitions while strike partner Matthew Ferguson has also produced the goods since arriving from H&W Welders last summer, netting 19 times.

"They (achievements) are important to me,” he added. “I was happy a couple of seasons ago when I got my 100th goal for the club.

"They weren't really things I'd have thought about until you get close and once I got over 100 they started to make me aware I was third-top goalscorer and this many behind second.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I have a lot of love for Bangor so to be saying I'm now their second-highest goalscorer in history is something that means a lot to me.