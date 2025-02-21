Ben Arthurs: I've had offers from clubs higher up the Irish League - but I love Bangor and want to help fire them to the Premiership
Arthurs joined the County Down club at one of the lowest moments in their history after they’d dropped out of the Irish League pyramid and into the Ballymena & Provincial League, taking on the likes of Desertmartin, Cookstown Youth and Brantwood in his opening matches for Bangor, but his goals have put them on the cusp of dates with Linfield, Glentoran and Cliftonville.
The 26-year-old recently moved into second spot on the club’s all-time goalscoring list and further cemented that position by netting a hat-trick in last weekend’s win over Ballinamallard United which has put Lee Feeney’s side eight points clear at the summit.
Arthurs signed a two-year professional contract in 2023 and has since agreed a further extension to remain with Bangor until at least 2026, despite many interested parties trying to lure him away.
"I have always loved the club,” he said. “I have had offers from teams in a higher league or even a couple of leagues higher depending on the season, but I've always loved playing for this club.
"The environment has kept me there and wanting to succeed for Bangor. When I came to Bangor it was one of the lowest moments in their history dropping down to Intermediate football.
"There were people around the club that spoke about the journey back to the Premiership and we've taken it in our stride. It has been quite the journey and we're hoping to win the league this season and progress the club that bit further again."
While achievements like moving up a club’s historical scoring chart might be disregarded or lost on some, that certainly isn’t the case with Arthurs, who understands the significance of representing Bangor – a side that won an Irish Cup and League Cup double in 1993.
His tally for the current term stands at 16 across all competitions while strike partner Matthew Ferguson has also produced the goods since arriving from H&W Welders last summer, netting 19 times.
"They (achievements) are important to me,” he added. “I was happy a couple of seasons ago when I got my 100th goal for the club.
"They weren't really things I'd have thought about until you get close and once I got over 100 they started to make me aware I was third-top goalscorer and this many behind second.
"I have a lot of love for Bangor so to be saying I'm now their second-highest goalscorer in history is something that means a lot to me.
"I'm well behind first – I think number one has scored closer to 400 – but it's something I'll try my best to get towards! I try my best in every game to score. It's something to be proud of and there's a lot of hard work that has gone on to get there.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.