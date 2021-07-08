BetMcLean in extended League Cup sponsorship deal

The partnership was originally agreed in 2017 and the new deal will take both parties up to a total of seven seasons working together.

During the past four years, the status of the League Cup competition has shown continued growth with impressive cup final attendances rising and supplemented by coverage across the UK on Sky Sports as the competition finale returned to the National Stadium at Windsor Park.

Steven Mills, NIFL said: “We are delighted to be continuing our partnership with BetMcLean for another three seasons.

Paul McLean (BetMcLean) and Steven Mills (NI Football League) at the announcement of the extension of BetMcLean’s sponsorship of the League Cup for a further three seasons.

“Support from sponsorship is vital to the NI Football League and we thank everyone at BetMcLean for their continued backing.”

Paul McLean, BetMcLean, said the sponsorship association was a ‘key part’ of the Northern Ireland firm’s business.

“The extension of the sponsorship continues to be a key part of our business and we have enjoyed the development of the competition since 2017.

“Our commitment is to help NIFL grow the competition and we look forward with excitement to the next three seasons.”

The 2020/2021 BetMcLean League Cup competition was not played due to Covid-19, with the most recent final taking place in February 2020, when Coleraine defeated Crusaders at Windsor Park.

This season’s competition returns with a preliminary round on Saturday, July 31 with the final scheduled for Saturday, February 19 2022.

