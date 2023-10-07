'Big Two' brace boost as Chris Shields celebrates derby landmark in Linfield win
The highly-rated midfielder broke the deadlock against Glentoran at Windsor Park in front of over 7,770 supporters then slotted home from the penalty spot to make it 2-0 before the break.
Linfield finished in front overall with a controlled second-half performance to protect the crucial advantage and claim bragging rights alongside full points.
“It was a very enjoyable first half,” said Shields on the official Linfield social media platforms. “It was cagey - like these games always are - in the first 20-25 minutes.
"But I felt we got a foothold of it then and two goals.
"Then we really controlled the second half without being under too much pressure.
“Overall...a real professional performance.
“Two-nil can be a sticky result going in at half-time...they get the first goal (in the second half) and they're right back in it then it can be backs to the wall.
“We were very well-disciplined and defensively excellent tonight.”
Shields’ value to Linfield is celebrated more for his midfield control than scoring ability but the 32-year-old added his name to the ‘Big Two’ derby history with a decisive first-half brace.
“I'll take them (goals) whatever way they come,” he said. “If they come from all the spots for the rest of my days in football I'll be happy.
"To see the first one go in was a joy as it was cagey at the time.
"That settled us right down then good forward play by Chris (McKee) to win the penalty...2-0 at half-time you're happy.
“I love every single one (derby games), home and away.
“The more the merrier.
“That's the first one I've won at Windsor, so a monkey off my back now.
“It was an enjoyable way to do it.”