News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Police officer who had sex with 13-year-old gets jail
UK airlines on red alert as firm accused of selling fake turbines
Wetherspoons reports first annual profits since pandemic
Scotland hit with amber flood warnings as 'heatwave' approaches south
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash

'Big Two' brace boost as Chris Shields celebrates derby landmark in Linfield win

Chris Shields fired home a ‘Big Two’ derby goal double on Friday then declared “a monkey off my back now”.
By Patrick Van Dort
Published 7th Oct 2023, 20:16 BST- 2 min read
Updated 7th Oct 2023, 20:16 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The highly-rated midfielder broke the deadlock against Glentoran at Windsor Park in front of over 7,770 supporters then slotted home from the penalty spot to make it 2-0 before the break.

Linfield finished in front overall with a controlled second-half performance to protect the crucial advantage and claim bragging rights alongside full points.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It was a very enjoyable first half,” said Shields on the official Linfield social media platforms. “It was cagey - like these games always are - in the first 20-25 minutes.

Linfield fans and players celebrate following the final whistle of home success over Glentoran by 2-0 in the Sports Direct Premiership. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)Linfield fans and players celebrate following the final whistle of home success over Glentoran by 2-0 in the Sports Direct Premiership. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)
Linfield fans and players celebrate following the final whistle of home success over Glentoran by 2-0 in the Sports Direct Premiership. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)
Most Popular

"But I felt we got a foothold of it then and two goals.

"Then we really controlled the second half without being under too much pressure.

“Overall...a real professional performance.

“Two-nil can be a sticky result going in at half-time...they get the first goal (in the second half) and they're right back in it then it can be backs to the wall.

“We were very well-disciplined and defensively excellent tonight.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Shields’ value to Linfield is celebrated more for his midfield control than scoring ability but the 32-year-old added his name to the ‘Big Two’ derby history with a decisive first-half brace.

“I'll take them (goals) whatever way they come,” he said. “If they come from all the spots for the rest of my days in football I'll be happy.

"To see the first one go in was a joy as it was cagey at the time.

"That settled us right down then good forward play by Chris (McKee) to win the penalty...2-0 at half-time you're happy.

“I love every single one (derby games), home and away.

“The more the merrier.

“That's the first one I've won at Windsor, so a monkey off my back now.

“It was an enjoyable way to do it.”

Related topics:LinfieldGlentoran