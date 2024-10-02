Big Two showdown set for BetMcLean Cup second round with defending champions Linfield pitted against rivals Glentoran
The Blues, who lifted their second consecutive competition crown against Portadown last season, successfully navigated past Championship outfit Dundela on Tuesday evening as Kirk Millar, Charlie Allen and Joel Cooper scored in their 3-0 triumph at Wilgar Park.
Glentoran defeated third-tier Dergview 2-0 at The Oval thanks to goals from Charlie Lindsay and David Fisher and Declan Devine’s side will hope to reverse their 2-1 defeat at the hands of the Blues at the same stage last season when Cooper’s brace secured success.
The pair will meet in league action for the first time this campaign in South Belfast on Friday evening.
There will be another all-Premiership encounter as Crusaders host Coleraine while Dungannon Swifts take on Dollingstown, who defeated Newry City, while Queen’s University – the only other third-tier side remaining in the draw – have been rewarded with a home clash against Annagh United.
Three Premiership clubs – Carrick Rangers, Loughgall and the Ports – were eliminated on Tuesday evening after all losing to teams in either the second-tier or Premier Intermediate League.
BetMcLean Cup second round draw
Crusaders vs Coleraine
Linfield vs Glentoran
Dungannon Swifts vs Dollingstown
Bangor vs Cliftonville
Ballymena United vs Ards
Armagh City vs Glenavon
Queen’s University vs Annagh United
Institute vs Larne
