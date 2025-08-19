​Online reaction to Nathan Rooney’s shock Monday exit as Larne boss included comments such as “strange times” and “bit of a joke” – but with universal praise for one man “worth a fortune”.

Rooney’s departure was confirmed “with immediate effect” one game into the start of the Premiership season and around 24 hours before an Irish League visit to Cliftonville.

A statement highlighted “the club will be making no further comment at this time” but described Rooney’s exit “by mutual consent”.

It included: "Following discussions between Nathan and the club, this is a decision taken in line with implementing our long-term football strategy and what we believe will give us the best possible opportunity to succeed in the years to come, both on and off the pitch.

Nathan Rooney (left) and Gary Haveron together last season at Larne. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

"Gary Haveron will take interim charge of first-team affairs, while an extensive process to appoint a long-term successor gets underway.”

England-born Rooney was initially appointed as Larne manager last November following a move by Tiernan Lynch to Derry City, arriving from Gibraltar’s Bruno's Magpies.

Issues with his licence for Larne’s UEFA Conference League fixtures led to a reshuffle and Rooney taking on the title of ‘Head of Football’, with Haveron named head coach.

However, Rooney returned to the manager’s position officially in May as Haveron moved back to a first-team coaching role.

His exit from Inver Park arrives just four days after Larne were knocked out of this summer’s UEFA Conference League competition at the qualifying stage to Portugal’s Santa Clara.

Larne, winners of back-to-back Premiership titles over 2023 and 2024 under Lynch, also opened the domestic season with a defeat away to Coleraine.

There was high praise online for hometown hero Haveron in response to the Larne statement, including the following extracts:

‘Bill Finlay’: “Obviously this is difficult for players and supporters. However the team is the same and Gary will steady the ship. He's worth a fortune to Larne atm.”

‘Alan Hall’: “Good job we still have Gary.”

‘Andy Bear Thom’: “They have the manager already give it to Gary, he is the man for the job.”

‘Alex Giffen’: “Gary will do a great job!!”

On the situation overall, comments covered a wide range of views, including the following extracts:

‘Matthew Soppitt’: “Probably the best thing for all. Bit of a joke from the start tbh. Onwards and upwards.”

‘Mark McCammon’: “These things happen in football, obviously more to the story, but we move on, many a manger will come and go, the club will still be here. Hopefully over the next few weeks the players can get a few good points on the board before a new manager comes in.”

‘William Iam Doherty’: “Strange times at Larne folks.”

‘Raymond Hill’: “This is just unbelievable.”