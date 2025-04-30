Bolton Wanderers, Portsmouth and Wrexham amongst clubs chasing Irish League youngster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A host of clubs from across the water, including Bolton Wanderers, Portsmouth and Wrexham, are reportedly interested in signing Dungannon Swifts striker Tomas Galvin.

The 20-year-old has progressed through the ranks into a senior star at Stangmore Park, making his Premiership debut as a teenager during the 2022/23 season and has racked up a further 29 league appearances this term in Dungannon’s historic campaign.

Galvin has scored six league goals, including a stunning winner against Glentoran earlier this month, to help Rodney McAree’s side record the club’s highest-ever top-flight finish, matching the fourth of 2004/05 and 2005/06.

He also played a key part in Dungannon’s magical run to this weekend’s Irish Cup final showdown with Cliftonville – just their second-ever appearance in the showpiece decider – by scoring an extra-time winner against Coleraine in February.

Tomas Galvin is being tracked by a number of clubs from across the water. (Photo by Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press)

A report from Football League World suggests that form has caught the attention of many teams in England’s Championship and League One with Bolton, Charlton Athletic, Portsmouth and Wrexham all monitoring Galvin.

Wrexham, who are owned by Hollywood acting duo Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds, achieved second-tier promotion last weekend, continuing a magical journey which started in the National League.

Portsmouth also ply their trade in the Championship and have previously looked to the Irish League, signing Terry Devlin, a former Dungannon star, from Glentoran in 2023 – the Northern Ireland youth international has went on to make 33 league appearances this term.

There’ll also likely be interest from closer to home in Galvin, but Dungannon will be in line for a healthy transfer fee with their young star signing a new long-term contract last month.

Galvin is the latest talent to come through an academy that has produced the likes of Conor Bradley, Aaron Donnelly, Liam Donnelly, Devlin, Oisin Smyth and Darren Robinson, who are all currently playing in England or Scotland.

After Galvin’s Glentoran winner, McAree predicted there’s much more to come from the young striker.

"Tomas for me has done really well this season, but I know there’s so much more in Tomas Galvin,” he said. "When we get it out of Tomas then he’s going to be a big player for us.

"Tomas Galvin came off the bench and does what Tomas does – he’s a goalscorer, strong, hungry and he puts his strike away very well.”

John McGovern is another set to depart Dungannon this summer with a number of clubs showing interest, including League of Ireland outfit Shamrock Rovers, after his stunning maiden campaign in County Tyrone.

The 22-year-old, who joined from Newry City last summer, brought his goal tally to 19 across all competitions on Saturday when he scored a decisive winner against Crusaders.

McAree has previously admitted McGovern has all the attributes required to thrive in full-time football, but says no final decision will be made before the end of this season with Irish Cup glory and European football still up for grabs.

"I’ve had a couple of conversations with John and I know where John is at mentally and he knows where I am,” said McAree earlier this month. "I know how good he has been and the level of performances he has been putting in.

"Whatever happens will happen and it will happen in due course, but we will certainly get this season out of the way before any more talk about it.

"He’s a great age at 22, is a fantastic athlete and has a lot to learn.