Championship club confirm departure of manager after over five years in the role

Ballinamallard United have announced the departure of manager Harry McConkey after almost six years in the role at Ferney Park.

The 64-year-old took over in March 2018 and helped them secure one of their most famous ever days when the County Fermanagh outfit reached a maiden Irish Cup final during the 2018/19 campaign, where Ballinamallard lost out to Crusaders at Windsor Park.

They secured a top-six Championship finish in McConkey’s first full season after suffering Premiership relegation and sat second, six points adrift of champions Portadown, when the 2019/20 campaign was finished prematurely due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ballinamallard ended the following season in fourth with only Annagh United scoring more goals before McConkey’s men fell to eighth last term.

Harry McConkey led Ballinamallard United to their first-ever Irish Cup final at Windsor Park in 2019. PIC: INPHO/Declan Roghan

They have endured a difficult start to the current campaign and sit 10th after 11 league matches – one point ahead of 11th-placed Dergview.

Their 0-0 draw with Annagh on Friday night turned out to be McConkey’s last in charge and the club thanked him for his service.

“Following a challenging start to the season and deliberations by the club committee, Harry McConkey's term as Manager has come to an end at Ballinamallard United FC,” a statement on social media said. “Harry took over the Ferney Park Club in March 2018 when the club seemed destined for relegation from the Premiership.

"He put together a series of positive results at the end of that season and they just missed out on staying in the top flight.

“The next season Harry took the Ferney Park side to their first Irish Cup final, indeed the first time that any Fermanagh side reached the final of the prestigious competition.

“The 2019/20 season was looking positive for the Club when we were in second place of the Championship with a game on hand of the league leaders, however covid hit, resulting with the league being brought to premature end with second placed team being denied a play off opportunity.

“We thank Harry for his services, his enthusiasm and the memories he has left at Ferney Park.