Championship Player of the Year flying the flag for defenders after capping off memorable season with award

The 30-year-old was one of the big winners at the Belfast City Hall event, collecting the individual gong ahead of striking duo Adam Salley (Ards) and Matthew Ferguson (H&W Welders), who have scored 47 goals between them during this campaign.

Murdock was the rock at the back for the Villagers as they secured their place in the top-flight for a first time since 2007, conceding only 23 goals in 37 matches and keeping 19 clean sheets in the process.

"It's a big achievement on a personal level but I think it's more recognition for how well the club and team have done,” he said. “It could have been any of our lads that won it.

Ben Murdock was among the award winners at the Northern Ireland Football Awards ceremony on Saturday evening

"I'm very proud to win the award and I would say it's not very often you see centre-halves winning these awards - it's usually strikers and people on the good end of goals!

"You very rarely get this sort of recognition as a defender or goalkeeper, but I suppose with the season we've had as a collective in having 19 clean sheets, conceding the fewest goals, you have to have recognition for that.

"Strikers win you games and defenders win you leagues and that's probably been the difference for us this season, especially comparing it to last season. We leaked a lot more goals last season and this time we were hard to break down and teams didn't score against us very often.

"I was just part of that success and I feel like I'm a representative of Loughgall's success and it's not just an individual award."

Murdock arrived at Lakeview Park in July 2021 and after a close call last season where Loughgall narrowly missed out on a Premiership play-off spot, he has helped Dean Smith’s men achieve their ultimate goal this time around.

This marks the first time he can call himself a top-flight player and former Dundela man Murdock believes the County Armagh side are in a great spot ahead of next season.

"It has (felt like a long time coming)!” he added. “Especially with Covid and all too it feels like you've lost so much time where you possibly could have been getting into the top-flight.

"Things happen for a reason and it has come at a good time. Perhaps in the last couple of seasons with the teams we have had and different things maybe it wasn't the right time for us to go and play in the top-flight.

"Everyone has a bit more experience and we've been about the Championship for a while but we do have players who have played in the top-flight before so we do have some experience.

"This will be my first year playing in the top-flight and will be 31 so it's a bit mad. It's never too late and you're never too old. If you're good enough, fit enough then why not do it.

"We together have proven we are good enough to go and do it and have played against top-flight clubs throughout the season. We are all up for the challenge and looking forward to it."

Elsewhere, Larne midfield maestro Leroy Millar walked away with the prestigious Premiership Player of the Year award while boss Tiernan Lynch was named Manager of the Year.

​In what was another night to remember for the Inver Park outfit, Millar – a summer recruit from Ballymena United – saw off competition from Crusaders’ Philip Lowry and Coleraine’s Matthew Shevlin, the league’s top scorer.

Millar has been a driving force behind Larne’s first top-flight title success in their 134-year history, producing consistent performances on a weekly basis and chipping in with 10 goals.

Lynch also deservedly won his category ahead of Carrick Rangers manager Stuart King and Linfield boss David Healy for his role with the new champions.

Cliftonville’s teenage sensation Sean Moore was rewarded for his breakout Premiership campaign by winning Young Player of the Year.

Glentoran and Northern Ireland international midfielder Joely Andrews picked up the Danske Bank Women’s Premiership Player of the Year award.

Bangor secured promotion to the Lough 41 Championship on Saturday afternoon and a matter of hours later their striker Ben Arthurs was named Premier Intermediate Player of the Year.

