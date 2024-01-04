Championship transfer round-up: Bangor, Institute, H&W Welders and Ballinamallard United all bring in new players at start of January window
McDermott had impressed during his loan spell with Premier Intermediate League outfit Lisburn Distillery from Coleraine at the start of this season and will now hope to play his part in helping Lee Feeney’s men achieve their Premiership dream with the Seasiders currently sitting third after joining on a temporary deal until the end of the campaign.
Beverland is also no stranger to the top-flight having played for Coleraine and Crusaders during a distinguished career and joins Bangor from fellow Championship side Ballyclare Comrades.
In what has been a busy few days at the start of this January transfer window for second-tier clubs, Ballinamallard United have added Dean Corrigan and Ultan O’Grady to their ranks from Dergview and Sligo Rovers respectively.
Elsewhere, Institute, who currently sit second, have signed Republic of Ireland youth international goalkeeper Fintan Doherty from Derry City while midfielder Daylen Farren joined having previously spent time with H&W Welders.
Paul Kee’s Welders have confirmed the arrival of defender Sean O'Kane from Finn Harps ahead of their Irish Cup fifth round clash against reigning Premiership champions Larne.
The league’s bottom side Knockbreda have signed Elliot McKim from Premier Intermediate League outfit Moyola Park as they look to pull off a relegation great escape.
It follows Portadown’s confirmed arrivals of Zach Barr, Jack Henderson, TJ Murray, Ciaran Dobbin and Jamie Browne while their neighbours Annagh United have also been busy, signing Cohen Henderson, Jackson Nesbitt, Thomas Burns and Eoin Teggart.