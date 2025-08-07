Cliftonville confirm signing of former Arsenal and Derby County midfielder

Cliftonville have confirmed the signing of former Arsenal and Derby County midfielder Adebayo Fapetu, who will be available for Sunday’s Premiership opener against Bangor at Clandeboye Park.

Fapetu came through the ranks at Premier League giants Arsenal before joining Derby in 2021, initially signing a two-year scholarship contract.

He became a regular for the Rams’ U18 and U21 teams, making 15 league appearances for the club’s U21s during the 2023/24 campaign.

The 20-year-old signed professional terms at Pride Park in 2023 and made his first team debut when he started in an EFL Trophy clash against Wolves’ U21s.

Adebayo Fapetu in action for Derby County. (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)

He again featured in the FA Cup and was an unused substitute in three League One matches before departing Derby after the pair couldn’t agree terms on an extended contract despite talks.

Fapetu becomes Jim Magilton’s fifth signing of the summer transfer window, joining PJ Morrison, Conor Falls, Conor Barr and Rhyss Campbell as a new recruit at Solitude.

He featured in an article titled ‘The Derby County academy aces who could save them from spending millions’ produced by DerbyshireLive in March 2024 with Leigh Curtis writing: “He demonstrated a great deal of confidence personified by a 40-yard lob that nearly surprised goalkeeper Dan Bentley.

"But it was his energy, his appetite and ability to press not to mention some cute interceptions that made him one of the star performers.

“Warne was certainly impressed with the midfielder and he has been among the subs for league games against Cheltenham, Wycombe and Leyton Orient. In Premier League 2, he has made 15 appearances this season, scoring one goal.”

After his debut, Derby boss Warne said: “Adebayo Fapetu in midfield was really good. Any kid that wants to shoot from 40-yards out on his debut is pretty impressive!”

A post on Cliftonville’s website confirming his arrival read: “Cliftonville Football Club are delighted to announce the signing of Adebayo Fapetu.

“The 20-year-old midfielder joins following an impressive pre-season and, subject to international clearance, will be part of Jim Magilton’s squad for Sunday’s Sports Direct Premiership opener with Bangor.

“Having spent a decade emerging through the ranks of Arsenal’s academy, Fapetu joined Derby County in the summer of 2021, featuring in the Rams’ Under-18 and Under-21 teams before signing professional terms and enjoying first-team experience with the Pride Park outfit.