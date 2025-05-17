Cliftonville have confirmed club legend Joe Gormley has signed a new one-year contract extension to remain at Solitude ahead of next season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gormley sits as Cliftonville’s record goalscorer having netted 294 times since making his debut in June 2011 and has shown no signs of slowing down in recent times, topping the Premiership charts with 20 last season alongside Coleraine’s Matthew Shevlin.

The 35-year-old also netted the winner as Jim Magilton’s side celebrated BetMcLean Cup success by beating Glentoran in March’s showpiece decider at Windsor Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gormley’s current deal at the North Belfast outfit was due to expire this summer, but he will now continue a legendary career which has included winning two Premiership titles, five League Cup crowns and an Irish Cup in 2024.

Joe Gormley has signed a contract extension at Cliftonville. (Photo by INPHO/Jonathan Porter)

He was named both NIFWA Player of the Year and Ulster Footballer of the Year for his role in Cliftonville’s Gibson Cup glory in 2013/14, netting 37 times in 47 appearances across all competitions that season and followed it up with another 41 the next year.

That form earned Gormley a move to Peterborough United, but his time in England was badly hampered by injury and he returned to Cliftonville in 2017.

Gormley has racked up an incredible 527 appearances throughout his Reds career and will now continue to play a crucial role for Magilton as the club prepare to head into an exciting new era.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last month, Cliftonville’s members voted to accept a takeover bid from the Toronto Investment Group which chairman Kieran Harding revealed would see “certainly millions” being invested into the club.

It will also allow Magilton’s men to become the fifth full-time Irish League side while crucial improvements can be made to their Solitude base.

Speaking to the News Letter last month, Magilton insisted he wanted Gormley to stay beyond the summer – something which has now came to fruition.

"100% (we would love to keep him around),” said Magilton. “This will be down to how Joe feels too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have to give Joe the respect he's most certainly due in terms of how he's feeling at the end of the season and what his thoughts are.

"We will sit down and there will be honest conversations. Joe has always been that way so I look forward to speaking to him.

"He's taken on huge responsibility this year and has embraced that.

"No matter what age he is, if you create enough opportunities in a game, Joe Gormley is one of the best finishers I've ever been around. He's enjoying his football and seems very happy which is equally as important.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Magilton also praised the role Gormley has played in helping young players develop with the likes of Ryan Corrigan and Coran Madden making their mark on the senior stage.

"He's a huge influence on young players,” added Magilton. “Coran Madden has only turned 16 and he's training every other night with Joe Gormley.

"Ryan Corrigan is the same and all the other young lads we bring in...Joe is their idol. He's their hero.

"Joe is so humble and never gets carried away, he doesn't get too high or too low, and he's such a pleasure to be around. It must be a great advantage for young players to learn from him.