Coleraine have confirmed the signing of goalkeeper Rory Brown from Glenavon with Gareth Deane moving in the opposite direction.

Brown was transfer listed by the Lurgan Blues at his own request last month and had been linked with a move to League of Ireland side Derry City, but he will now remain in the Irish League and becomes the Bannsiders’ third January signing after Jack Scott and Jamie McGonigle.

The 23-year-old has previously spent time in the Wolverhampton Wanderers academy before enjoying further spells at Institute, Glentoran and Ballinamallard United.

He arrived at Mourneview Park in July 2022 and established a reputation as one of the best goalkeepers in the top-flight, making 60 Premiership appearances for the club and also helped them reach the BetMcLean Cup semi-finals this season, where Glenavon will take on local rivals Portadown later this month.

Coleraine boss Oran Kearney will hope that Brown’s arrival can help turn their fortunes around with the Showgrounds outfit sitting sixth, just one point ahead of seventh-placed Loughgall, after winning only one of their last nine Premiership matches.

Brown has signed a two-and-a-half year contract with Coleraine paying an undisclosed fee as part of the swap deal.

“We are delighted to get Rory on board,” said Kearney. “Rory has been up there as one of the best ‘keepers in the league in recent years and we are looking forward to working with him.

“I’ve tracked his progress since his move to Glenavon and we are pleased to get everything over the line.”

Deane has spent the past three-and-a-half years at Coleraine having previously played for Linfield and Carrick Rangers with the 29-year-old set to make his debut in Saturday’s Irish Cup fifth round clash against Knockbreda.