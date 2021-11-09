Coleraine march on into BetMcLean League Cup semi-finals

Jamie Glackin celebrates after firing Coleraine in front against Glentoran. PICTURE: David Cavan

Jamie Glackin fired the Bannsiders in front in the first half.

The visitors upped the pressure in the second half but it was Oran Kearney’s men who scored again as Matthew Shevlin took advantage of a defensive slip to seal their progress into the last four.

It was the hosts who almost broke the deadlock early on as the in-form Conor McKendry smashed an effort off the bar with Ross Glendinning beaten.

The Bannsiders though did get their noses in front on 19 minutes after a swift counter attack from a Glentoran corner.

Jamie Glackin exchanged passes with McKendry before slotting home from close range.

The visitors tried their luck from distance but Gareth Deane saved from both Patrick McClean and Hrvoje Plum.

Coleraine went close to a second five minutes before the break as Stephen O’Donnell got on the end of a Glackin free kick, but his glancing header flew inches wide of the far post.

The visitors upped the pressure after the restart forcing a number of corners with McClean and Jay Donnelly both having efforts blocked.

Glentoran went close again before the hour mark as Robbie McDaid rattled the post with a header.

But it was the Bannsiders who scored again as top scorer Matthew Shevlin capitalised on an error by Mal Smith before firing home on 63 minutes.

McClean headed over from another corner as Mick McDermott’s men tried desperately to grab a lifeline.

Donnelly also had an effort saved by Deane after his shot had the sting taken out of it off the turf.