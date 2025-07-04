Conor Bradley 'forever grateful' for Diogo Jota support at Liverpool after paying tribute to team-mate following tragic passing

Conor Bradley has paid tribute to Liverpool team-mate Diogo Jota following his tragic passing. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Conor Bradley has paid tribute to Liverpool team-mate Diogo Jota following his tragic passing, highlighting how the Portuguese international played an important role in helping him settle into the senior ranks at Anfield.

Bradley and Jota were important members of the Reds squad that celebrated Premier League glory last season while they also won two EFL Cup crowns and an FA Cup together.

Jota’s shock passing was confirmed yesterday morning after he was involved in a car crash alongside brother Andre Silva in Spain.

A Lamborghini Jota was travelling in veered off the road and burst into flames following a suspected tyre blowout on the A-52 in Palacios de Sanabria near the city of Zamora at 12.40am.

Bradley made his Liverpool debut in September 2021, a year after striker Jota had joined from Wolves, and the 22-year-old says he was always a friendly face in the changing room.

"Where do I start what an incredible footballer but an even better person I feel really lucky to have spent a few years with you,” Bradley posted on Instagram. “Was always nice coming into the changing room in the morning and seeing you smiling and laughing and consistently calling me a hanger.

“Always remember the first time you invited me to your room to play FIFA I think everyone knows where this is going, we was playing and by half time I’m pretty sure I was 5-0 down that was the last time I was ever falling into that trap. ‍

"When I first moved up from the academy you were always there for me and always helped me settle in with the lads which I’ll be forever grateful for.

"My thoughts are with your wife, children and family for losing both Diogo and Andre. I can’t imagine how tough this is for you all, as I know how tough this feels for me today.

"Love you jots and I’m sure we will meet again. Our number 20. Rest in Peace.”

The Northern Ireland national team highlighted the “shared strong ties” between the country and Liverpool when paying tribute to Jota.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of Diogo Jota’s passing,” the Northern Ireland account posted. “Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and all at @LFC and @selecaoportugal.