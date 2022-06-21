Conor Bradley heads to Bolton Wanderers on loan

The highly-rated full back will spend next season at the University of Bolton Stadium after the Reds agreed to a season-long loan deal.

The former Dungannon United Youth star has made five first-team appearances for Jurgen Klopp's side and Wanderers boss Ian Evatt is delighted to have him on board.

“This is another deal we are really pleased to get done with a top Premier League club and thanks to Liverpool for allowing Bradley to spend the season with us," he told the Bolton website.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Conor Bradley in action against Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup last season

“Conor was a target for us in January. It wasn’t achievable then because Liverpool wanted him for their first team but they’ve trusted us to be the next phase of his development and, again, that’s a huge feather in our cap.

“He has made a superb start to his career for club and country and we are looking forward to working with him next season.

“He has the opportunity here to become a key member of the first team in a position we have been looking to strengthen.

“It’s an exciting acquisition which again shows the club is heading in the right direction and we really hope Conor has a successful and enjoyable time with us.

“I believe he’s going to be a top, top player, so it’s great for us.”

After moving to Anfield in September 2019 Bradley made an instant impact and earn a first professional contract in July 2020.

The Tyrone native featured regularly at U18 and U23 level before graduating to the first-team squad for the first time in pre-season ahead of the 2021/22 campaign when he also signed a new long-term deal at Anfield.

He made his senior competitive debut in a Carabao Cup win over Norwich City last September, and also started Liverpool’s FA Cup third-round win over Shrewsbury Town.

And last December he made a Champions League bow as a late substitute in the Merseysiders’ 2-1 group-stage win at AC Milan.

The 18-year-old right-back has already been capped eight times by his country.

He became a full international when he made his debut as a substitute for Northern Ireland in May 2021 before starting in a World Cup qualifier five months later.