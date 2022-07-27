Conor Keeley commits to Ballymena United with new deal

The 24-year-old has made a big impression since joining from Cabinteely FC a season and a half ago.

And the Dublin native has not only shown his commitment to the Sky Blues by penning a new deal but he has also moved closer to the club much to the delight of manager David Jeffrey.

"When Conor first arrived it was on the basis that here was a young man with ability, but we saw even greater potential and he also showed a burning desire to make himself an even better footballer," he told the club website.

Conor Keeley has signed a new contract with Ballymena United

"We always talk about incremental strides and steps and Conor has been getting better and better since joining us.

"With that in mind we wanted to sit down and see what his thoughts were on staying beyond his current contract, and I am really pleased that he sees Ballymena United as the place to continue his development and has signed a new deal with the club that'll take him through to 2024.

"What is most pleasing is that Conor has chosen to move to Belfast, which will bring on his development even more as he will be able to be involved in all training sessions and in the full life of the club.

"It is true to say that the distance was a challenge and whilst Conor, often aided by his father Brendan, was fantastic in terms of travelling and showing the discipline to maintain his levels of fitness, the reality is that he was mixing his training between us and at home and then travelling again on a Saturday.