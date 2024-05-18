Portadown’s Gary Thompson (left) on show in last season's BetMcLean League Cup final against Linfield. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

Portadown manager Niall Currie has celebrated Gary Thompson as “one of the best professionals” and “the most honest” player encountered across his Irish League career.

The 33-year-old Thompson has proven a key figure under Currie since joining the Ports last summer – clocking up 44 appearances overall on the way to lifting the Playr-Fit Championship league title and Mid-Ulster Senior Cup as captain.

In recognition of his contribution on and off the pitch, Portadown have confirmed a fresh one-year deal for the midfielder.

“Gary is without a doubt one of best professionals I’ve worked with in my managerial career, and more importantly the most honest,” said Currie on the official club website. “We’re over the moon this man has gave us another year, he has a huge role to play in our development next season and to have him with us is huge.”

Thompson, who has top-flight experience with Crusaders and Ballymena United, has expressed excitement at helping Portadown transition back to Premiership football.

“I’m delighted to have agreed a further year at the club and look forward to competing in the top league again with Portadown,” said Thompson on the official club website. “I was extremely proud to captain the club this past year.

"It was a special season with so many great nights to look back on for us all.