Could Northern Ireland U21 international be in line for Manchester United Premier League debut?

Online reports suggest Northern Ireland U21 international goalkeeper Dermot Mee could be in line to make his Premier League debut for Manchester United against Leicester City this evening.

With concerns over regular number one Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir ruled out, it could present an opportunity for Mee to step in for Ruben Amorim’s side in their trip to the East Midlands.

Birmingham-born Mee has represented Northern Ireland across various youth international levels, first called into the U17 panel by Stephen Frail in 2019 while he made his U21 debut against Scotland two years later, racking up four appearances in total.

The 22-year-old was on the bench for both legs of United’s recent UEFA Europa League triumph over Real Sociedad and was also in the matchday squad at Old Trafford last weekend for their 1-1 Premier League draw against Arsenal.

Dermot Mee in action for Northern Ireland U17s against Greece in 2019. (Photo by Matt Mackey/Press Eye)

Mee joined United’s youth ranks from Walsall and his only previous senior experience came during loan spells at Trafford, Runcorn Linnets, Witton Albion and Altrincham.

Reports suggest that Onana is feeling unwell ahead of the Leicester clash and if the Cameroon international isn’t available, Mee will deputise against Ruud van Nistelrooy’s side.

Mee signed a new professional contract with the Red Devils in August 2023 and has featured five times for the club’s U21s in Premier League Two this season alongside three appearances in the National League Cup and two in the EFL Trophy.

Samuel Luckhurst, who is the chief Manchester United writer for Manchester Evening News, tweeted: “Andre Onana faces a late fitness test and, as it stands, won’t be starting for #mufc at Leicester tonight.”

In a later update, he said: “Onana still optimistic he will be fit tonight and intends to travel to Leicester but #mufc making contingency plans in case he is declared unfit.”

Mee isn’t the only Northern Irish goalkeeper currently on the books of United as Will Murdock, the son of former international star Colin, continues to impress at Old Trafford.