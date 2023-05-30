With both teams having to wait to play the game due to Warrenpoint Town's appeal for licencing rejection, they certainly made up for lost time in an entertaining affair in County Armagh.

It would take just three minutes for the deadlock to be broken.

A Swifts free-kick by Oran O'Kane met Dean Curry at the back post and the defender's header across goal was met by Mayowa Animasahun, who planted his effort into the bottom corner.

Craig Taylor celebrates giving Annagh United a play-off first-leg lead over Dungannon Swifts

Two minutes later, a dangerous cross into the box by Craig Taylor forced Michael Ruddy into action but the full-back could only divert the ball into his own net.

On eight minutes, a delightful delivery into the box met the head of Jordan Campbell but the Annagh defender failed to guide his attempt on target.

Just before the half-time whistle, Annagh would spurn a great chance to move ahead as the lively Taylor centred the ball for Stephen Murray but the ex-Glenavon front man would be denied by the legs of Declan Dunne.

In the second half, Murray's half-volley sailed harmlessly over the crossbar, before Nathan Kerr's inviting cross into the box forced Curry to clear his lines as Peter Duffin looked certain to pounce.

On 56 minutes, the Championship side would threaten again as Niall McGinley picked up possession just outside the box and his curling attempt was held by Dunne.

On the hour mark, a defensive clearance could only make its way to Duffin and, despite taking a great first touch, the winger could only blaze over.

The top-flight visitors carved out chances of their own as Ryan Mayse picked out Ben Cushnie but he failed to test Joel Little.

Cushnie would yet again be involved on 65 minutes as he was sent through by O'Kane but his daisy-cutter was diverted around the post by Little.

From the resulting corner-kick, Curry's header looked destined to find the net but Stephen McGuinness cleared the ball off the line.

A misplaced Swifts pass would see the ball present itself to Taylor and the winger managed to arrow an unstoppable strike into the top corner.

With just four minutes to go, McGinley shot over the bar.

Swifts would fight to the very end, with Little diving low to tip Corey Smith's strike around the post.

ANNAGH UNITED: Little, Kerr, Campbell (Moffatt, 85), Finnegan, Harpur, Duffin (McDonald, 66), Storey, Murray, Taylor, McGuinness, McGinley.

Subs (not used): Burns, Martins, Traczykowski, Egas, Topley.

DUNGANNON SWIFTS: Dunne, O'Connor (Lynch, 79), Curry, McGinty, Walsh (Smith, 69), O'Kane, Cushnie (Moore, 79), Ruddy, McGee, Animasahun (Mayse, 42), Scott.

Subs (not used): Nelson, Francis, Smith, Donnelly.

Referee: Declan Hassan.