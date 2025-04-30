Creature of habit Rodney McAree relying on same routine - and clothes - that has helped Dungannon Swifts reach Irish Cup final

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Despite the significance of Saturday’s Irish Cup final showdown against Cliftonville where Dungannon Swifts will look to create a piece of history, Rodney McAree’s pre-match routine will remained unchanged from the steps taken to put his beloved club in this position.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McAree is a self-confessed creature of habit, from his morning shower which lasts exactly six minutes while listening to music right through to arriving at Stangmore Park around an hour before anyone else, getting final details sorted, in the same trusty clothes that have helped set the Swifts on track for a campaign to remember.

Dungannon rounded out their Premiership season by beating Crusaders last weekend, securing the club’s joint-highest top-flight finish and best points return of 57 in the process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Attention will now turn to the Irish Cup having reached the final for just a second time in their history – McAree led Dungannon out as captain and scored in their last appearance in 2007 – and rather than get caught up in the emotion of a momentous occasion, the former Glentoran boss will rely on trusted methods.

Dungannon Swifts manager Rodney McAree. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

"My routines will stay the same,” said McAree. “I start to get myself ready, I'll have my indie music on, get in the shower and that's for exactly six minutes...as soon as it hits six minutes I get out.

"I'll get ready, take the music with me downstairs and it plays until I'm ready to leave.

"We will probably leave Stangmore about 10:20am on cup final day so I'll try get here about an hour before everybody else so that I can get the final things done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'll wear the same clothing...now I’ve washed them but I'll wear the same boxers and socks - they've been with me all season!

"I've had a pair of trainers for league matches, a pair for the Irish Cup...I changed once and we got beat 3-2 at Coleraine so I won't be wearing them again!”

Saturday will be a special afternoon for Dungannon sport with Dungannon Rugby Club competing in the Ulster Senior Cup final across the city at Kingspan Stadium while Dungannon Ladies also recently won the Irish Hockey Challenge Cup.

The creation of Spirit of ‘49 Supporters Club has helped generate an even bigger buzz around the Swifts and McAree says they deserve a day in the sun for sticking by his side through thick and thin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There's a great buzz around the town and it has been building,” added McAree. “The guys from the Spirit of '49 Supporters Club have something like 16 or 17 buses organised and have filled them.

"We will have a good support there...they'll enjoy their day out and have earned their day out as well because they've been with us through thick and thin.