Creature of habit Rodney McAree relying on same routine - and clothes - that has helped Dungannon Swifts reach Irish Cup final
McAree is a self-confessed creature of habit, from his morning shower which lasts exactly six minutes while listening to music right through to arriving at Stangmore Park around an hour before anyone else, getting final details sorted, in the same trusty clothes that have helped set the Swifts on track for a campaign to remember.
Dungannon rounded out their Premiership season by beating Crusaders last weekend, securing the club’s joint-highest top-flight finish and best points return of 57 in the process.
Attention will now turn to the Irish Cup having reached the final for just a second time in their history – McAree led Dungannon out as captain and scored in their last appearance in 2007 – and rather than get caught up in the emotion of a momentous occasion, the former Glentoran boss will rely on trusted methods.
"My routines will stay the same,” said McAree. “I start to get myself ready, I'll have my indie music on, get in the shower and that's for exactly six minutes...as soon as it hits six minutes I get out.
"I'll get ready, take the music with me downstairs and it plays until I'm ready to leave.
"We will probably leave Stangmore about 10:20am on cup final day so I'll try get here about an hour before everybody else so that I can get the final things done.
"I'll wear the same clothing...now I’ve washed them but I'll wear the same boxers and socks - they've been with me all season!
"I've had a pair of trainers for league matches, a pair for the Irish Cup...I changed once and we got beat 3-2 at Coleraine so I won't be wearing them again!”
Saturday will be a special afternoon for Dungannon sport with Dungannon Rugby Club competing in the Ulster Senior Cup final across the city at Kingspan Stadium while Dungannon Ladies also recently won the Irish Hockey Challenge Cup.
The creation of Spirit of ‘49 Supporters Club has helped generate an even bigger buzz around the Swifts and McAree says they deserve a day in the sun for sticking by his side through thick and thin.
"There's a great buzz around the town and it has been building,” added McAree. “The guys from the Spirit of '49 Supporters Club have something like 16 or 17 buses organised and have filled them.
"We will have a good support there...they'll enjoy their day out and have earned their day out as well because they've been with us through thick and thin.
"They've stood out in the rain at places, they've taken their losses when they've had to, but they've stood by us all season and they'll enjoy it."
