​Cliftonville’s Jim Magilton heads into his first Irish League Boxing Day derby as manager expecting “all the ingredients”.

Cliftonville manager Jim Magilton looking on in the weekend Sports Direct Premiership win over Ballymena United at Solitude. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

​The summer arrival at Solitude has helped to establish Cliftonville as one of the season’s most celebrated sides – with the best defensive record in the senior division and only current Premiership leaders Linfield having scored more goals.

A string of 15 wins from 22 games to date has left the Reds third in the festive standings behind Linfield and defending champions Larne.

Crusaders sit fifth before making the short trip to Cliftonville off a victory at Glenavon and former Northern Ireland international Magilton is relishing the special Boxing Day challenge.

"I'm really looking forward to the game,” he told BBC Radio Ulster on Saturday following a 2-0 win over Ballymena United. "I've been a spectator at one or two of these games and I love it and I love being back in it.

"I'm sure there will be a fantastic atmosphere here.

"Crusaders are a top team with top players.

"It has all the ingredients."

On his players’ impressive run of form, Magilton delivered words of praise – and a call for continued progress.

"I'm delighted...first half of the season the credit must go to the players,” said Magilton. "They've taken on board everything we've asked of them and more.

"They're developing every week and that was a great win (v Ballymena) but (I’m) still a little bit critical (as)...final ball, final pass let us down at times.

"But in difficult conditions I'll have to take that.

"I just wanted our players to remain focused and determined to get a result and at times like that you just win at all costs.

"We had to be patient, we had to move the ball quickly."

Odhran Casey broke the deadlock for Cliftonville against Ballymena United before Ronan Hale made it seven goals in as many appearances and eight within just nine overall games following his return from injury.