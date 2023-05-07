In a game they dominated for the entire 90 minutes, the north Belfast side held a half-time lead through Ross Clarke's deflected effort.

After seeing numerous chances come and go to add to that advantage before the break, the Crues would show their ruthless streak after the interval as Adam Lecky, Philip Lowry and Paul Heatley all found the back of the net to ensure the famous trophy was added to the cabinet at Seaview for the sixth time.

At a sun-kissed Windsor Park and in front of a crowd of 9,688, the Crues would make all the early running and threatened after just four minutes on the clock.

Crusaders lift the Samuel Gelston’s Whiskey Irish Cup after a 4-0 win over Ballymena United

A corner-kick by Clarke was flicked on by Lecky with the on-rushing Jude Winchester unable to direct his diving header on target.

On 12 minutes, Lecky would be instrumental yet again as his flick-on found Winchester but the midfielder would be denied by the legs of Jordan Williamson.

However, Crusaders would make the breakthrough from the resulting phase of play as Jordan Forsythe found Clarke 25 yards from goal and the winger's effort from distance took a wicked deflection off Steven McCullough which left Williamson rooted to the spot.

After Scot Whiteside made a timely last man challenge to deny Heatley, Williamson denied Lowry from eight yards out.

Just before the half-time whistle, Williamson would be called into action to thwart Forsythe's rasping drive.

United's task would be made even more difficult on 53 minutes as Crusaders doubled their lead.

A neat flick by Winchester found Jarlath O'Rourke and after his daisy-cutter came back off the post Lecky's finish fortuitously went over the head of Williamson and into the net.

The game would be put beyond doubt as Crusaders' star man of the season Lowry would grab his side's third of the afternoon on 66 minutes.

The midfielder met Clarke's corner-kick to nod the ball past Williamson for his 21st goal of the campaign.

The demolition would continue by Stephen Baxter's side as they incredibly added a fourth with more than 20 minutes remaining.

A curling effort from Heatley from outside the box nestled into the top corner and beyond the reach of Williamson.

The Sky Blues went in search of a consolation goal and would go close on 85 minutes as Michael Place's cross found fellow substitute Jordan Gibson but the attacker was unable to adjust his feet and stab home from close-range.

BALLYMENA UNITED: Williamson, Redman (Gibson, 57), Wilson (Kane, 78), Whiteside, McDaid, Kelly, Waide, McCullough, McVarnock (Place, 57), Graham (McGrory, 86), Farquhar.

Subs (not used): O'Neill, Tweed, Tipton

CRUSADERS: Tuffey, Weir (Kennedy, 87), Lowry, Lecky (Owens, 83), Forsythe, O'Rourke, Winchester (Caddell, 73), Larmour (Hegarty, 87), Heatley, McKeown, Clarke (Thompson, 87)

Subs (not used): Murphy, Ebbe