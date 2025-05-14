Crusaders legend Jordan Owens has signed a new one-year contract extension at Seaview and will now also become part of Declan Caddell’s coaching staff ahead of next season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Owens has spent the entirety of his playing career at the North Belfast outfit, racking up a mammoth 730 appearances and scored 255 goals in the process.

The 35-year-old has also played a key role in what has been a golden period for Crusaders, winning four Irish Cup crowns and three Premiership titles alongside celebrating Setanta Cup success under Stephen Baxter, who Owens’ former team-mate Caddell replaced last summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Owens will continue to be an option for Caddell, he’s set to take the next step in his coaching career having previously held positions in the club’s academy and the Crues feel he will be a “superb asset”.

Jordan Owens - pictured with his family after winning the Irish Cup - will join the coaching staff at Crusaders. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

"Crusaders Football Club are pleased to announce that club legend Jordan Owens has signed a years extension and with it will become part of the coaching staff also as we plan ahead to the new season,” the club posted. “Jordan has played 730 games and scored 255 goals in his time at Crusaders and while still making himself available for selection in the 2025/26 season he will also now pass on his experience and knowledge to other strikers at the club and they will without doubt become better players because of it.

“Great to have you extend your already long and outstanding career at Seaview and the very best of luck in your new role as player/coach. A superb asset to the backroom team.”

Owens made 23 Premiership appearances for the Crues last season as they finished sixth before losing out in a European play-off semi-final to Coleraine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The news of his move into Caddell’s coaching staff was welcomed by Crusaders fans on social media with David saying: “Brilliant news and well deserved to a true legend of our club.”

William added: “Some servant and a gentleman.”

Meanwhile, 17-year-old Oilibhear McCart has signed his first professional contract at Crusaders after agreeing a two-year deal.

Teenage midfielder McCart made three league appearances for Caddell’s men last term, coming on for his debut in an April defeat to Glentoran.

"Crusaders Football Club are pleased to announce that Oilibhear McCart has signed the first professional contract of his career and will be at Seaview for the next two years,” the club confirmed. “The exciting 17 year old midfielder has already played for the first team and impressed so much it was without hesitation that manager Declan Caddell snapped him up on professional terms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Oli, as he also known, has also represented NISFA U18's most recently in the Centenary Shield and at other levels and is now an established part of the Northern Ireland set up.

“Congratulations Oli on your contract and we look forward to seeing you in Red and Black next season. Well deserved.”