Crusaders confirm call to transfer list double Irish Cup winner for second time in eight months
and live on Freeview channel 276
Kennedy, who was previously put on the transfer list last December ahead of the January 2024 transfer window, has “been made available to other clubs ahead of the 2024/25 season” according to a statement released by Crusaders.
The full statement posted on the club website and across social media platforms read: “Crusaders FC can confirm that Ben Kennedy has been made available to other clubs ahead of the 2024/25 season.
“Both parties were unable to agree on a new contract extension and mutually agree that Ben pursues new opportunities away from Crusaders FC.”
The 27-year-old moved to the Crues in 2020 following his departure from Stevenage in England.
Kennedy has previously represented Northern Ireland across the under 21s, under 19s and under 17s.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.