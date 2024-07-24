Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ben Kennedy – a two-time Irish Cup winner with Crusaders – has been placed on the transfer list by the Premiership club after “both parties were unable to agree on a new contract extension”.

Kennedy, who was previously put on the transfer list last December ahead of the January 2024 transfer window, has “been made available to other clubs ahead of the 2024/25 season” according to a statement released by Crusaders.

The full statement posted on the club website and across social media platforms read: "Crusaders FC can confirm that Ben Kennedy has been made available to other clubs ahead of the 2024/25 season.

“Both parties were unable to agree on a new contract extension and mutually agree that Ben pursues new opportunities away from Crusaders FC.”

The 27-year-old moved to the Crues in 2020 following his departure from Stevenage in England.