Crusaders confirm departure of former Hibernian striker after brief Seaview stint
The 21-year-old signed an 18-month contract with the Crues in January, leaving Hibs having made three Scottish Premiership appearances, and played 12 times in the league for Declan Caddell’s side.
O’Connor had also gained further senior experience during loan spells with Airdrieonians and League of Ireland outfit Dundalk before arriving in North Belfast.
He has now joined East Kilbride, who gained promotion to Scotland’s League Two ahead of the upcoming season after winning the Lowland League title last term.
O’Connor’s departure comes less than 24 hours after Crusaders confirmed Harry Franklin, who joined the club last summer, was returning to Welsh top-flight outfit Connah’s Quay Nomads for an undisclosed fee.
"Crusaders Football Club can confirm that forward Josh O’Connor has completed a transfer to East Kilbride FC,” the club posted. “Josh joined the Crues in January 2025, everyone at the club would like to place on record our sincere thanks for his contribution during his time at Seaview.
"We wish Josh all the very best as he returns to Scotland and begins this new chapter in his career with East Kilbride.”
Announcing O’Connor’s arrival, East Kilbride posted: “East Kilbride are delighted to have reached an agreement with Crusaders FC for the signing of Josh O'Connor. The 21-year-old forward will join the side subject to international clearance.”
