​Crusaders have kicked off the New Year with the capture of striker Josh O’Connor from Hibs.

​The 20-year-old arrives at Seaview from Scotland on an 18-month contract – with O’Connor described on the official Crusaders website after the signing announcement as having “a wealth of potential and energy”.

The club statement read as follows: “Crusaders Football Club is delighted to announce the permanent signing of 20-year-old Scottish striker Josh O'Connor from Hibernian FC.

"O'Connor, a talented product of Hibernian’s youth academy, has signed an 18-month contract with Crusaders FC.

Josh O'Connor (right) signing his contract with Crusaders, alongside manager Declan Caddell. (Photo by Crusaders FC)

"This marks an exciting new chapter for the young forward, following successful loan spells at Airdrie FC and Dundalk FC during his time with the Hibees.

"Crusaders FC would like to express our sincere gratitude to Hibernian FC & Consilium Sports Group for their professionalism and assistance in facilitating this transfer.

"Their cooperation has been instrumental in ensuring a smooth transition for Josh.

"Josh O'Connor brings a wealth of potential and energy to Declan Caddell’s side.

"His addition will provide crucial firepower as the team prepares for the upcoming Irish Cup clash against Knockbreda this Saturday, subject to the necessary international clearance.