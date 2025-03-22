Darren Murphy has left his role as Finn Harps boss – three days after watching Loughgall defeat Ballymena United and with the Irish League club having confirmed plans to this week officially begin the search for a permanent manager.

A statement was posted as follows on Tuesday night by the League of Ireland First Division club: “Finn Harps FC can confirm that First team Manager Darren Murphy has departed the club.

“The club’s Board of Directors wishes to thank Darren for his commitment over the past two years and for his efforts in developing the pathway between the Finn Harps Academy and the First Team.

“The current coaching staff of Kevin McHugh, Eamon Curry and Tommy Canning will take charge of the team until further notice.”

Darren Murphy at a Sports Direct Premiership game between Dungannon Swifts and Glenavon in 2024. (Photo by Alan Weir/Pacemaker Press)

That exit by Murphy will only increase his status as prime candidate to become Loughgall’s next manager – with the Villagers’ first post-split fixture in the battle to avoid top-flight Irish League relegation on Tuesday, April 1 away to Ballymena United.

Murphy was watching from the Lakeview Park stands last weekend as Loughgall recorded a welcome home win over Ballymena, with club chairman Sam Nicholson explaining on Saturday the presence of the former Irish League player, coach and manager as unconnected to the process of finding a permanent boss, which the committee intended to officially start this week.

Dean Smith left the club earlier this month after an era lasting more than eight years in charge. Legal talks over Smith’s departure were finally resolved last week with what an official statement described as “an amicable agreement”.

The Loughgall club committee subsequently posted across official social media platforms “inviting expressions of interest for the role of first-team manager”.

Loughgall caretaker manager David Johnstone (right) with coach Steven Ferguson before a Sports Direct Premiership game. (Photo by INPHO/Brian Little)

Loughgall sit bottom of the Premiership in a second successive season at senior level, trailing Carrick Rangers by nine points with five post-split fixtures remaining.

In the aftermath of Saturday’s 2-1 win over Ballymena, Nicholson offered an update on the search to replace Smith.

David Johnstone, the club’s general manager, was recently appointed caretaker boss for the third time in his association with Loughgall – with support from two former first-team captains in Steven Ferguson and Darragh Peden.

Nicholson started by praising the “great job” done by the interim set-up following Smith’s departure and also clarified an appearance at the match by Murphy.

"Darren goes to a large number of our games, he lives local to Loughgall,” said Nicholson of Murphy, who was also in attendance for the early stages of Saturday’s Glenavon v Larne game in Lurgan which featured his son Harry. "He’s been at the club for many, many games this season.”

Nicholson continued on Saturday: “We’ve put out the advert over our socials and have received interest from a number of people.

"We’re probably going to review everything early next week to see where we are at but, now into the split of games, we would try to get it sorted as quickly as possible.

"In an ideal world you would like someone in so they can see the team and know wherever we finish the season, to help with going forward.

"We’ve advertised for a first-team manager but one thing we would like, if possible, is someone with a background in youth development.

"We’re blessed that we’ve a really strong youth set-up.

“We’ll be taking a look at what comes from the advert process and also people we think could be a good fit for Loughgall.

"Speaking personally, I’m in no way giving up that the season is over (but) if we are in the Championship whoever comes in we’ll be hoping brings us straight back up.

"We’re not committing to a timeline over the appointment but will know more once the process starts next week and we look at everything.