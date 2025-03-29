Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Thirty years ago Darren Murphy played his part in Loughgall history over one special match – now he is tasked with protecting the Irish League club’s future.

Murphy’s return to the Irish League, after almost three years with Finn Harps, was rubber-stamped on Thursday night with an official annoucement of his appointment as Loughgall manager – five days after he watched from the stands as the Villagers recorded a first Premiership win since November 2024 for a lifeline in the fight against relegation.

An early text on Murphy’s phone arrived from Alison Nesbitt, daughter of the late Raymond Nesbitt who was a towering figure in the rise of Loughgall up the Irish League ladder.

It offered Murphy a warm reminder of his past connections to the club. With that history especially poignant now given his full-time position with the focus very much on the present challenge of helping protect Loughgall’s senior status over the closing weeks plus dual commitment towards shaping the youth development future.

Darren Murphy (right) has signed a three-year contract as Loughgall manager. Also included is David Johnstone (club general manager and current caretaker boss). (Photo by Loughgall FC)

"There's lots to the job that excites me - to be involved across the youth side of the club as well as the first team,” said Murphy of his full-time role over senior and youth fields which marks a first in Loughgall history. "I want to support everyone to help the club grow in all those areas...it means a lot for people here to put that trust in me and see that vision.

"It’s funny, my first real full-time role with the Irish FA was as youth development officer for Loughgall working with the great Raymond Nesbitt.

"When I met him all those years ago his passion was to keep Loughgall FC part of the community but also to get that position at football's top table and I'm so glad he managed to see that happen.

"People like Raymond and those experiences never leave you...in football you move around certain circles but people you meet in the game have an impact on your life and Raymond was certainly one.

"His deep drive was there to make Loughgall better and I'll be doing my best to do the same because I know what it means to so many people.

"I received a lovely message from Raymond's daughter, Alison.

"Plus, I think of friends of mine also managers all so successful for this club like Alfie Wylie, Jimmy Gardiner, Niall Currie and Dean Smith.

"Dean and I played together at Glenavon when I was club captain, we had a brilliant time.

"I've nothing but utmost respect for Dean...a born winner who did an unbelievable job over more than eight years as Loughgall manager and he also sent me a lovely message.

"Alfie winning Loughgall's first-ever 'B' Division title towards four in a row, Jimmy managing the club up at the top level, Niall with five trophies in one season and then Dean achieving so much in promotion and finishing ninth last season.”

It was under Wylie that Murphy had his first taste of success with Loughgall following a short-term switch in the mid-1990s which led to long-term significance.

“Loughgall were competing with Dungannon Swifts for the old ‘B’ Division title at the end of the 1994/95 season and when Gary Duke fractured his cheekbone in training Alfie signed me from Portadown for two games.

"We were at home to RUC and won 2-0...that secured Loughgall’s first of what would be four consecutive ‘B’ Division league titles.

"Gary Duke got the medal - he certainly deserved it!

"The second and final game the following week was in the Smirnoff Cup final and we lost to Dundela in Banbridge when I was up against an Irish League legend in Billy Caskey.

"Glenavon's Nigel Best and Davy Chisholm were watching so came to me after and praised me for how I handled myself against Billy and I signed for them soon after, with Dean McCullough moving the other direction.

"Without those two games with Loughgall I might never have had my move to Glenavon or the Irish League career I went on to enjoy.

"I don't think I was even engaged at the time but my wife Sandra reminded me how we've a picture at home of us standing together after the league win on the Lakeview Park pitch.

"Because of all that history and with knowing the people so well over the years at Loughgall it was always a club I kept an eye on and would visit.

"All of those factors also just helped to make this move feel right."

Murphy’s arrival may come with a certain sense of romance but he is also aware of the reality facing Loughgall trailing Carrick Rangers at the bottom of the top-flight table by nine points with five games to go.

As much as Murphy’s mind has drifted back across those Loughgall memories in recent days, he made one immediate decision on Thursday designed to help the current status.

In the aftermath of Dean Smith’s exit as boss across early March, Loughgall turned to an emergency interim team of club general manager David Johnstone plus coaching support from two past long-serving captains in Steven Ferguson and Darragh Peden.

“I’ve asked DJ (Johnstone), Fergie (Ferguson) and Darragh to stay with me until the end of the season in whatever way they can commit, to help keep that continuity.

"At my first meeting with the players on Thursday I wanted them to know the same team for the past three games would still be in charge on Tuesday at Ballymena, although I will be there watching.

"It was more important to maintain the routine for the most important group - the players.

"There was a massive upheaval with Dean leaving and his coaching team.

"The three guys have gone above and beyond for this club, plus with four points from the past two games and all the game prep towards Tuesday.

"Then you've four games to go after Ballymena - derbies with Glenavon and Portadown plus home to Carrick Rangers and Cliftonville.