Dates, times and venues confirmed for Irish Cup semi-final clashes

The dates, times and venues for both Irish Cup semi-finals have been confirmed.

By Johnny Morton
2 hours ago - 1 min read

Following an upset victory over Cliftonville in the previous round, Dungannon Swifts will take on defending champions Crusaders at Mourneview Park – the home of Glenavon – on Saturday, April 1 with kick-off at 12:15pm.

The day before (Friday, March 31), Larne will attempt to keep their treble dreams alive when they clash with Ballymena United at Seaview (7:45pm).

Tiernan Lynch’s men have already sealed the County Antrim Shield this season and are in pole position to win a first-ever Danske Bank Premiership title, currently holding a seven-point lead on Linfield and Cliftonville.

Crusaders beat Ballymena United in the Irish Cup final last season
Ballymena needed extra-time to get past Championship outfit Ballyclare Comrades but booked their spot in the last-four with goals from Andy McGrory and Davy McDaid securing a 3-1 victory.

The Sky Blues have reached three Irish Cup finals in the last decade – including extra-time defeats to Crusaders (2021/22) and Glentoran (2019/20).

Irish Cup semi-finals:

Ballymena United vs Larne – Friday, March 31 – Seaview (7:45pm)

Dungannon Swifts vs Crusaders – Saturday, April 1 – Mourneview Park (12:15pm)

